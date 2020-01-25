Apophenia - page 23
In the hole buh, crushed forty flies)))
And on the last Sunday of the outgoing year I managed to successfully cross trend and counter-trend strategies. Just finished testing. Here is the result for 2019 TF M5 EURUSD. No optimization was done in the tester.
Equity at the bottom => only take profit;)
One is a breakthrough strategy (trend), the other is a rebound after a sharp price jump (counter-trend, as in the From theory to practice thread, but everything is very simple, without any statistical calculations). Yes, there are TPs. There are no stops, but if the drawdown exceeds the allowable threshold, the Expert Advisor will generate an alert, lock the aggregate position and disconnect. In such situations, the adjustment will be done manually (I have experience, but I hope it does not happen often). Averaging is used with increasing the lot size by 2 times. The starting lot is reinvested.
Equity at the bottom => you only work on the takes;)
Ha Ha Ha !!!
What a connoisseur of tester pictures, bravo!
Start closing trades backwards with losing trades, equity will be up ))))
When you've had enough of these pictures yourself, then you take a look at the balance, take it and either fuck off or ....
Happy New Year and good luck!
There will be a problem with the second stratum - the price may never come back.
1. Firstly, the decision to enter is made based on 2 price reversal signs, and secondly, I do not need a return to the previous level. The targets are pipsewise, so a small pullback may be enough. And in an extreme case, as I have already written - a lock.
2. If we look closer to the balance chart, we can see that its steepness is gradually increasing. This is due to the fact that with the growth of funds the starting lot increases.
it's a total finish, so it's all good.
Turned it inside out, told me everything.
i can't believe that happened on this forum
It's really a first.
There you go, and he said he didn't drink ))
He told general principles that will do little to help most people. If Che has been trading on it for three years, he's been going through the system himself. There are already some intuitive things that you can't just pass on. And even if he tells everything in great detail, again 90% will sit down and will not be able to trade on it profitably for the coming months. Yes, there is an expression "all brilliant is simple". But as a rule this is simplicity for him, a genius or a professional of this field.
Here in a branch of humor threw (you can look the first minute) recalled the phrase: "... I want to show you one amazing number, perhaps you have faced with it, it is quite a classic ...". It's humorous, of course, but for some people it's a classic and for others... "what he's raving about" ))
But even for what Che is sharing here - thank you.
Thank you for understanding)
Happy2020toall!)
Now to the point:
I created my system, or rather a whole family of systems, for a very long time, because it's all about the details.
In this branch I try to let everyone understand that every word said about the trading technology should be based on something. On calculations in the first place.
There's no way I could have achieved what I did just because I was thinking in my head along the lines of "why not try this theory...hmmm..."
No. It's not going to work that way. You have to test every little thing in the market. I'm just talking about understanding what the market is all about. It took me a couple of years to develop a stupid theory based on naturally practical calculations for at least 10 years. Modeling marketbehaviour. There were times when I thought I'd found another grail, and then I blamed myself for my levity... It took me another year to develop and use order systems that describe market behavior in the most truthful way. Of course I never had any slump, never lost a deposit, never had even a drawdown more than 30%.
The main thing that you have to understand is that trading is a grown-up business. There's no one here who would offer you everything on a silver platter. And there won't be. You are the engine of your own business. You are everything. You don't have an employer. You are the employee and the employer.
The result of the transactions is just a mirror of your attitude to trading.
I didn't trade at all for the first year and a half. I knew I was going to lose. What was the point of losing money for nothing? It's always better not to make money than to lose it.
That is why I worked very hard and persistently. I also understood that the truth can be harsh, and eventually it will reveal itself to me and I will understand that it's simply impossible to make money in the markets.Thank God this is not the case.
Of course my level of understanding of the markets is completely different from the average person.
Because I asked myself these questions, which I don't think many people ask:
"why do people think it is possible to make profit on trends?", "why do people think that indicator signals can make profit?", "why do many oscillator indicators have 70/30 levels?", "how does the market manage to be SB and at the same time regularly perform obviously not random pirouettes?"...etc.
The study of these questions is a very painstaking, difficult, long time work, aimed not at the result, but rather to increase understanding of market movements.
In general now I have one strategy, giving stable about 100% a year, and the second giving 30-50% a month, of course not very stable)
So far, the results are as follows (all positions are closed at the moment).
I wish us all productive work in this thread!
Have a happy weekend everyone!)