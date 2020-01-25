Apophenia - page 29
Emailed it to me.
Thanks so much I'll be testing!)
EURUSD forecast: trade on SELL from a correction to BUY. Let me remind you that trading from a correction on the main move is the only way to increase the probability of profit by more than 50%.
As long as there are no diverters, going upwards becomes dangerous. Intraday does not matter.
D1 and above will this work?
That's how it will, I've marked the limits of price movement.
Do you think there will be a red arrow movement?
the red arrow is a correction.
at t->const the random walk is within statistical limits, only a 3% non-random movement gives a jolt that the SB cannot overcome.
But no one has cancelled all the possible outcomes.
These charts are just the optimal reaction to the current situation, to get to the flat at minimum and close with nets, and to get to the trend at maximum and increase positions.
Nothing will be like this! Not until there is a new opening of the week! The whole market is cyclical. Prove me wrong!
Here is an example of apothecia - resistance support levels on the balance sheet chart
Which indicator to attach to find out where the balance will go next? :D
and a slightly more serious question: if the balance chart and the price chart are both the result of trades on an unknown strategy(s), then why does the first (balance) sound ridiculous, and the second is the secret knowledge imparted in books and at seminars?
This thread is not for arguing, but for getting results together. You are in the wrong place.
Clearly until the opening of the week nothing will happen, you say that as if you don't know that the market does not work at the weekend))))