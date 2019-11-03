When will they add epayments - page 21
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am not, if I had the money, I would have already been there (in Batumi). I am not appealing, I am just giving useful information to people who could theoretically benefit from it (as long as we are talking about taxes).
It would be more correct if you try it yourself first and then call on everyone.
I was also told that they say that Abkhazia is a paradise and that prices are cheap. They said those who had never been there. I foolishly took my wife and child on holiday for a week. Already on the second day they wanted to run away from there.
And now I wouldn't advise anyone to go there on holiday. Because I know what I'm talking about. And you are just projecting your dreams here - like "go, and then tell me whether I was right or wrong".
It would be better if you tried it yourself first and then encourage everyone to do so.
I was also told that Abkhazia was a paradise and that prices were cheap. They were told by people who had never been there. I foolishly took my wife and child on holiday for a week. Already on the second day they wanted to run away from there.
And now I wouldn't advise anyone to go there on holiday. Because I know what I'm talking about. And you're just projecting your dreams here - like "go, and then tell me whether I was right or wrong".
I said that I am not calling, but giving useful information. You can always google additional information. And it's your own fault for not looking for information about Abkhazia, as it is known from numerous stories and reviews on the Internet.
It is not available yet. It will only be published from 16 December.
Yes, I found it - it says it will be in force from 15.12. I assumed that the problem was due to some legal conditions.
It says: valid until 15 december....
but there is no new one.
What's wrong there? The climate is clearly better than in Belarus (in Belarus it is just not very good - damp). Prices for accommodation are cheap (the same as in Russian regions), there is almost no language barrier, the sea is nearby.
Although for most people I agree that it's better not to go anywhere, it's cheaper. I mean that suddenly business will go up sharply, and the income will be measured in a few million dollars a year, I would not hesitate to go there then, open an account in a European bank, and tax payments are out of the question!
Well, the country is not bad, but the mentality does not suit me at all.
Well the country isn't bad, but the mentality doesn't suit me at all.
Oh, here we go. Guys. Let's build our country. Or at least improve the standard of living and not think about how to hide taxes.
Let's not talk politics. You'll get banned.
the main thing is not to give up hope...
I was able to withdraw to a virtual Visa card Sberbank
withdrew $50, with a commission of $51.87 came to the card 3,158.5 rubles
Course 63.17 per $1.
The exchange rate is bad to say the least.