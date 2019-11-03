When will they add epayments - page 13
Man, that's cool, I didn't know.
I'm in the habit of sending it to myself first and then sending it to everyone on their cards for pocket money.
Thanks, man. I'll give it a shot.
If you send out small amounts, the commission percentage will be very high.
Are the cards in roubles? In addition to 1 EUR and 1.5%, did they charge for conversion? Or what was the exchange rate?
The cards are in roubles. How much they charge for conversion is a matter of calculating. And my wife doesn't like to do that - they came - and that's fine.
If you send out small amounts, the commission percentage will be very high.
Man, that's cool, I didn't know.
I'm in the habit of sending it to myself first and then sending it to everyone on their pocket money cards.
Thanks, man. I'll give it a try.
I also used to withdraw first to WM, then from there to my QIWI and then from it to anyone who is not lazy. I lost a lot on commission.
But once a day, I withdraw and then at least send a hundred times.
Now - only once a day to one card.
Is it OK that the commentary on the payment says Cyprus?
I didn't see any payment comments. Where are they?
Send to Visa, Alfa Bank (Ukraine). It says
Tried to change the name and surname in places, I thought suddenly in the bank fields mixed up. I have already wasted three attempts on this day.
In general, I am waiting for a reply from the SR.