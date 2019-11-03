When will they add epayments - page 13

New comment
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


Man, that's cool, I didn't know.

I'm in the habit of sending it to myself first and then sending it to everyone on their cards for pocket money.

Thanks, man. I'll give it a shot.

If you send out small amounts, the commission percentage will be very high.

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
Are the cards in roubles? In addition to 1 EUR and 1.5%, did they charge for conversion? Or what was the exchange rate?

The cards are in roubles. How much they charge for conversion is a matter of calculating. And my wife doesn't like to do that - they came - and that's fine.

I recently wired my daughter $40 for a highchair and she received $2681. Do the math.

Well, the commission of 1.5% and 1 EUR is what I was charged over the amount I was sending here. In other words, I sent exactly $40 to my rouble card and received 2,681 roubles.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

The cards are in roubles. How much they charge for conversion is a matter of calculating. And my wife doesn't like to do that - they came - and that's fine.

I recently wired my daughter $40 for a highchair and she received $2681. Do the math.

Well the commission of 1.5% and 1 euro - it's from me here took more than the amount sent. That is, exactly $40 was sent to the ruble card, received 2681 rubles.

I see, thank you.
 
Vladimir Karputov:

If you send out small amounts, the commission percentage will be very high.


Ouch, everyone's got a mastercard.... needs visas...
But it's an interesting option. You can send out $200 each.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


Man, that's cool, I didn't know.

I'm in the habit of sending it to myself first and then sending it to everyone on their pocket money cards.

Thanks, man. I'll give it a try.

I also used to withdraw first to WM, then from there to my QIWI and then from it to anyone who is not lazy. I lost a lot on commission.

But once a day, I withdraw and then at least send a hundred times.

Now - only once a day to one card.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

I also used to withdraw first to WM, then from there to my QIWI, and then from it to anyone who was lazy. I lost a lot on commissions.

But once a day, withdrawal from here, and then at least send a hundred times.

Now it's only once a day to one card.


That's the only obstacle. But not a problem in general. The idea is very interesting.
 
I'm going to try that, too.
 
Artyom Trishkin:

I also used to withdraw first to WM, then from there to my QIWI, and then from it to anyone who was lazy. I lost a lot on commissions.

But once a day, withdrawal from here, and then at least send a hundred times.

Now - only once a day to one card.

Is it all right if the comment on the payment is from Cyprus?
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Is it OK that the commentary on the payment says Cyprus?

I didn't see any payment comments. Where are they?

 

Send to Visa, Alfa Bank (Ukraine). It says

Tried to change the name and surname in places, I thought suddenly in the bank fields mixed up. I have already wasted three attempts on this day.

In general, I am waiting for a reply from the SR.

1...67891011121314151617181920...32
New comment