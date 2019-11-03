When will they add epayments - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Send to Visa, Alfa Bank (Ukraine). It says
Tried to change the name and surname in places, I thought suddenly in the bank fields mixed up. I have already wasted three attempts on this day.
Anyway, I am waiting for a reply from the SD.
Call the bank and find out if your card can be refilled with currency. If not, this is the reason why the payment was rejected.
I didn't see a comment on the payment. Where are they?
in banking, I don't look through my phone but through my bank's website.
I withdrew $400 3 times, but the comment scared me off - Cyprus.
Sorry, not the comment but the country:
Call your bank to find out whether your card can be topped up with currency. If it is not, then that is the reason why the payment was rejected.
Send to Visa, Alfa Bank (Ukraine). It says
Tried to change the name and surname in places, I thought suddenly in the bank fields mixed up. I have already wasted three attempts on this day.
Anyway, I am waiting for a reply from the SR.
I just sent it to Visa, Alfa Bank (Russia). It all came in. I transferred it to her rouble account. And I transferred it to my daughter's Sberbank ruble account.
Anyway, call the bank and ask about it.
in banking, I don't look through my phone but through my bank's website.
I withdrew $400 3 times, but the comment scared me off - Cyprus.
Sorry, not the comment but the country:
I see. I'll have to check with my wife at Alfa-Click to see what it says on the payment. Not until tonight.
It didn't work, I have both mastercard cards and I need visa. Although it says that withdrawal to Mastercard also works.
Tell me, how much money was sent to Sberbank and how much came in?
I want to read the course to decide whether to open a new Visa card.
I also suffered from lack of ePayments. But, I have discovered the withdrawal to the card, which is here. It turns out to be more profitable than everything else past and present.
Only if you are not a sole proprietorship or do not pay taxes, otherwise it is more expensive+risk of being sanctioned by the tax authorities (for those from Ukraine).
Only if you are not a FOP or do not pay taxes, otherwise it is more expensive + the risk of tax sanctions (for those from Ukraine).
Why be a FOP then, to run the risk of tax sanctions?
Why be a sole proprietorship to run the risk of tax penalties?
To pay 5% tax, not 20. (Unless, of course, you are unemployed, have no real estate and no assets and live only on your earnings from MQLs, in short, a total hackuna matata)