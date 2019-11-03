When will they add epayments - page 25
And in terms of improving income, what language is better to learn Java, C++ or Python? Or any other language?
Forth programmers (e.g. those who still maintain Voyager) and Cobol (those who have been retooling banks/corporations' financial codes for decades) have the highest and most stable salaries
And in terms of demand, C# and 1C are better - there are plenty of application positions
Which language is better to study in terms of income - Java, C++ or Python? Or what else?
Don't listen to anyone. It's better to become a Web programmer and master the means by which Web applications or pages are created.
But it is imperative that you know Python. For a Web programmer a lot of work on reputable sites for freelancing.
But this is a young person's business :)
It is better to develop a good robot in MQL5 and do some trading.
P.S. I remember the title of this thread "When will they add Epayments" ?
Hi all.
As far as I know the limits depend on earnings and not on the payment system for withdrawal.
I don't want to make a big deal out of it, but there are doubts that epayments will come back...
When will Epayments be back ?
Keith Watford, 2019.10.22 06:14
We have no idea what is going on...
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/4106/page16#comment_13618543
The wording suggest that it will not be coming back, it says "ePayments is no longer available"
as opposed to "ePayments is not currenly available" which would suggest that it will be available some time in the future.
Um... got a little depressed and stupefied... read the comments.
But didn't they say it would be available? ............
I think this is the last official comment on the forum
When will they add epayments
Renat Fatkhullin, 2019.10.13 18:04We will add epayments the other day, legal issues have dragged on.
But it's been 10 days already...
judging from the reply in the SD on the English forum, .... well...