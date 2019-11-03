When will they add epayments - page 25

Fedor Arkhipov:
And in terms of improving income, what language is better to learn Java, C++ or Python? Or any other language?

Forth programmers (e.g. those who still maintain Voyager) and Cobol (those who have been retooling banks/corporations' financial codes for decades) have the highest and most stable salaries

And in terms of demand, C# and 1C are better - there are plenty of application positions

 
Don't listen to anyone. It's better to become a Web programmer and master the means by which Web applications or pages are created.

But it is imperative that you know Python. For a Web programmer a lot of work on reputable sites for freelancing.

But this is a young person's business :)

It is better to develop a good robot in MQL5 and do some trading.


P.S. I remember the title of this thread "When will they add Epayments" ?

 

.

 
Hi all.
Interesting question, will the daily withdrawal limit be increased once epayments are enabled ?
 
As far as I know the limits depend on earnings and not on the payment system for withdrawal.

 
Agreed , the limit has been raised a couple of times.
But for about a month now, even more, there is no withdrawal to epayments.
I withdraw so far on visa at my own risk (comes from Cyprus)
I do not know when they will withdraw all in one go.

I can imagine what a load will be in the first days of withdrawal.

I remember when webmoney was blocked, everybody listened to the sound of a trumpet around the clock (such a service) when withdrawal became available (3 minutes every 3 days...). times....
Thanks.
 

I don't want to make a big deal out of it, but there are doubts that epayments will come back...

Um... got a little depressed and stupefied... read the comments.

But didn't they say it would be available? ............

 
I think this is the last official comment on the forum

But it's been 10 days already...

 
judging from the reply in the SD on the English forum, .... well...

