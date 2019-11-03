When will they add epayments - page 27
Yes, objectively speaking, it looks bad.
The mql5.com is not a local forum and a missing withdrawal of money from one of the most popular payment systems should be an emergency,
But in the end, apart from the white-bull story about accounting problems, we hear nothing from the site administration, so I think that
probably bigger problems than the accounting ones.
And yet, in spite of all the seriousness of the office...
I have my doubts, in the light of current events...
is not a good business decision.
If you think there's a crisis (and there seems to be),
What are you talking about, what kind of crisis? I bought an adult GLENLIVET yesterday and I'm thinking of enjoying it on my terrace at the weekend while it's still warm...and you're offering me more and cheaper work. :)
On epayments they are pointing at each other. I wrote to ep regarding "why they stopped working with my broker" - they replied that I should watch the news on the broker's side, that supposedly the whole issue is there... In the broker, even earlier said that I should check with the payment system, that it is on their side... I think with mql the same situation.
In general we will wait further...
It is likely that EP asked the business partners for some additional documents, confirmations or something else,
or changed the terms of cooperation.
I don't want to make a big deal out of it, but there are doubts that epayments will come back...
It's OK there, there's no indication that it's definitely not coming back...If they do, they will be notified by now... Ours and the foreign topic are essentially the same)
Everything has been fixed, we will open the withdrawal to epayments tomorrow.
That's great news. When do you expect the withdrawal to mastercard?
We have been waiting two months for Mastercard's uprooting.
The average wait is 2-3 months. We cannot speed up the process, unfortunately.
The average wait is 2-3 months. We cannot speed up the process, unfortunately.
Thank you.