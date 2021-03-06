Points VS Pips - page 64
Point() is the same as pips. These concepts are equal and mean the same thing in the end. Point is a point. And for the abbreviation pips you look for deciphering, hopefully, it will be harder to invent a new definition, fit into the theory of fractional indivisible values - you also need to know English, and not make up anything you want in Russian.
I disagree.
Artem, in jewellery, there is a unit of measurement for the size of a stone - the carat. In the common understanding, it is approximately 0.2 grams, i.e. everything is reduced to its mass, but the value of a diamond essentially non-linearly depends on its mass. Now a bit of the history of the term. Carat is the weight of a grain (one piece) of can't remember which plant.
The literal translation (one variant) of the word pips is "grains".
In other words, it's about the "granularity" of the price value (discreteness, minimum step of change), which is different in every DC. As it used to be with photographic film ). And whatever this "granularity" is (1/10, or 1/32), it corresponds to the price of incoming ticks. The DC ensures this itself. Therefore, ticks are in the mainstream.
But on FOREX, the lot price is linearly dependent on its volume ))))
It's not about grains and carats. It's about points. One pip is the minimum and indivisible further value of the price.
If a two-digit quotation, the value of one pip = 0.01.
If a three-digit quotation, the value of one pip = 0.001.
If four-digit quotation, value of one pip = 0.0001.
With a five-digit quotation, the value of one pip = 0.00001,
with a twenty-digit quotation, one pip value = 0.00000000000000000001.
And, yes, the last digit does not have to be a one.
And now comrades start to operate with pips, and contradict each other vying with each other -
some argue that it is necessarily 0.0001,
others say it must be 0.00001.
And so there is no consensus in the pips camp.
But we use points. And everything is even, transparent and very clear:
And this elementary calculation turns into long arguments and excruciating proof of necessity of fractionation into ten parts for pipsophiles.
Only what is 1/10 of a point or a pip is still undecided. Such religious wars...
We are watching from the side with the coffee. We are me and the cat. We are having fun.
One point is the minimum and indivisible further price value.
US Treasury treasury bonds
Eurodallar short-term interest rates
S&P500 index
Artem, not 1/10, but 1/32.
In MT4 there is no point in splitting an item as there
each position is on its own.
But in MT5 (we mean netting) on any instrument
there is always one position. Therefore, when adding at different levels
the final price of the position may become fractional.
It seems that the five digits on the forex broker has been invented.
Let's say that the steps on the old points come from
the quote provider (presumably).
Could it be that the fifth digit in the price -
is the action within the DC?
US Treasury treasury bonds
Eurodallar short-term interest rates
S&P500 index
There are tables with quotes on the right-hand side of each page. Try to figure out how your arguments relate to those charts.
There are tables with quotes on the right-hand side of each page. Try to figure out how your argument relates to those tables.
The argument was, in fact, that a point is just a divisible unit.
The specification correlates exactly on the direct.
This is the difference between a pip and a number of ticks, or, in slang, pips.
Every instrument has different specs.
Look, take for example a ZT contract1⁄8of1⁄32of 1 point
calculate how many ticks(pips) in one point?
And write me the cost per point.
what if you adjust the EA?
How many pips will there be in the terminal? when will these numbers be reached?
First, look at how the rate actually changes. Where is that 1/8 of 1/32 there? Saw the sign on the shed and looked inside the shed and it's different.
Why do I have to figure it out? Your argument, you figure it out, explain it when you figure it out.
I see a picture here:
Where can you see 1/8 of 1/32 here? And one of the characters has a change - UNCH. Why not Point?