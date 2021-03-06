Points VS Pips - page 153
1 pip is a constant:
1 dollar
1 barrel
1 cent
1 yen
1 euro cent
1 kopeck
and the accuracy of quoting (point MT) has nothing to do with it
Then why are you dragging this pip into forex?
because there are no other Points
point MT is not a Point, it is a technical term, an instrument scale
Everywhere else point is a term.
There are as many other clauses as you like, look in the dictionary. Let's also talk about the verb get...
I am not dragging it, it was MQ who started promoting it.
Once again:If MQ had not started using the word pips instead of points, there would be no questions asked of them, at all.
I already have.
spc.
Gentlemen, what are we talking about? When everything has already been voted on and answered!!!
spc.
Gentlemen, what are we talking about? When everything has already been voted on and answered!!!
once again:if MQ hadn't started using the word pips instead of points, there would be no questions for them, at all.
The point is that the term pips appeared in the terminal (and on the site in Signals), which is not described anywhere (neither in the site documentation nor in the terminal helps).
Question - why introduce a new (undefined) term into the terminal?
And why, the value of this new pips, does not correspond to the value of pips at other brokers and monitors?
Once again:If MQ hadn't started using the word pips instead of points, there would be no questions asked of them, at all.
It's about the fact that the term pips appeared in the terminal (and on the site in Signals), which is not described anywhere (neither in the site documentation, nor in the terminal helps).
Question - why introduce a new (undefined) term into the terminal?
And why, the value of this new pips, does not correspond to the value of pips at other brokers and monitors?
Yes. thanks. I've seen that post...
Along with that decided - to be specific about the bottom line... :-)P.S. Even I've seen it before - but then. First - decided to continue reading with answers from the posts where I finished...
Andrei, is this your diary? ))))))
There is no point in arguing about pips or points - the user sees the text and does not understand what he is talking about:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Experts: Grid Template EA
Kenneth Parling, 2019.11.09 18:51
I think as it is, the description for each input is quite self explanatory and already present
He only understood it after the explanation when they added the word "... distance ..."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Experts: Grid Template EA
Kenneth Parling, 2019.11.09 19:14
Magic number - Unique order identifier number
Order comment- Each executed order will have this unique comment string attached to it
Static lots size - Fixed contract size of the order(s)
Money Management - Use automatic contract size calculation(true) or use a fixed contract size(false)
Risk % - How much percentage of account funds to be used in each trade
Take profit in pips - Order take profit in pips where 1 pip is equal to 10 points
Stop loss - Order stop loss in pips where 1 pip is equal to 10 points
Distance from price in pips - Offset distance from price for pending order execution in pips (1 pip = 10 points)
Step between grid orders in pips - Space (step) between each placed order in the grid in pips (1 pip = 10 points)
Amount of grid orders - Number of desired orders in the grid - if 5 set,then you get 5 in each direction (10)
Pending order expiration after xx hours - Expiration timer of pending orders - Order gets deleted after this xx amount of time if they haven't got hit