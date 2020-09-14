Prop trading - is it a scam or is it good? - page 14
I thought you'd already got the hang of it in the indicator.
No, I don't have the brains for it...
It's not clear what this passive aggression has to do with...
Added the latest spot price so you can monitor your purchases
Today, for Sberbank, there is a classic situation of taking up the spread, but with a little risk.
As far as I understand, the same situation occurred today? I.e. yesterday the futures also went up 100+ pips after the Sber. spot was closed.
Now to see if it was possible to buy more shares around yesterday's closing price from the opening.
Added:
Yes, you could have.
The glass is drunk before the market opens:
Getting back to the main topic of the thread: borsatrading is a forex style scam.
Do you realise you are contradicting yourself by writing 'they don't provide any capital, they just reduce in 20x the amount of GOs'? In essence they are reducing the strain on cash, which instead of being frozen under the GO when trading, can be made to work in other instruments.
By the way, if there are interested people who want to be able to trade from MT5 in Kvek, I propose to cooperate and order together a trading class for these purposes.
In general, I have already opened a job, but I don't have to choose my executors yet, and they don't want much money, so this is the offer.
