Prop trading - is it a scam or is it good? - page 15
Why go to all that trouble? It's not a bad trade in Quick as it is. You can also scalp, if you want to. And you can make automatons too. They're pretty fast.
You're suggesting that I also have a LUA or whatever the brain is - no, I don't want that.
Two days - and all of Lua. ))
Perhaps you have a talent. I don't even feel like rewriting a 30-line EA in theory.And if you're so knowledgeable, maybe you'll take a freelance job too?
And if you're so good at it, can you do some freelance work, too?
It's not.
If everything trades well in Quicksilver, why are you using C++?
That's all I ever do.)
Everything trades well in Quicksilver. And C++ is for ATS.
If it's a simple system, you can do it only in Lua. If it's more complicated, you'd better use Lua + C++. This is what Lua was initially designed for. It's a language for interprogram communication, which is what the authors created it for.
On the other hand, I believe that PBX should not be tied to a specific terminal. That is, it should be a separate program that can be docked and work with any terminal or connector if needed.
+100
It is not.
Can you estimate the complexity of creating a trading class, how complex and implemented are the commands for working with the position, getting information about the trading environment?
I do not understand what is meant by a trading class.
Anyway, getting any specific data from the terminal (Quick or MT) into an external program is not difficult.
The passing of information to the terminal (orders, for example) - in MT there are some difficulties, because everything is tied to events of the terminal, in Quick and connectors there are none - everything is done asynchronously.
Solutions can range from file exchange to sockets or even direct placement of PBX in the DLL.
Sber, today, traded at a delta of ~320
Now it's trading at ~410.
Trying to snag with a delta of 432.