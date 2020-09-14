Prop trading - is it a scam or is it good? - page 15

Yuriy Asaulenko:
Why go to all that trouble? It's not a bad trade in Quick as it is. You can also scalp, if you want to. And you can make automatons too. They're pretty fast.

You're suggesting that I also have a LUA or whatever the brain is - no, I don't want that.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Two days and that's all Lua. ))
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Perhaps you have a talent. I don't even feel like rewriting a 30-line EA in theory.

And if you're so knowledgeable, maybe you'll take a freelance job too?
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:
I don't.
I'm currently writing a new TS, in Lua + C++.
Yuriy Asaulenko:
It's not.
If everything trades well in Quicksilver, why are you using C++?

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

That's all I ever do.)

Everything trades well in Quicksilver. And C++ is for ATS.

If it's a simple system, you can do it only in Lua. If it's more complicated, you'd better use Lua + C++. This is what Lua was initially designed for. It's a language for interprogram communication, which is what the authors created it for.

On the other hand, I believe that PBX should not be tied to a specific terminal. That is, it should be a separate program that can be docked and work with any terminal or connector if needed.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

+100

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
It is not.
Can you estimate the complexity of creating a trading class, how complex and implemented are the commands for working with the position, getting information about the trading environment?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

I do not understand what is meant by a trading class.

Anyway, getting any specific data from the terminal (Quick or MT) into an external program is not difficult.

The passing of information to the terminal (orders, for example) - in MT there are some difficulties, because everything is tied to events of the terminal, in Quick and connectors there are none - everything is done asynchronously.

Solutions can range from file exchange to sockets or even direct placement of PBX in the DLL.

 

Sber, today, traded at a delta of ~320

Now it's trading at ~410.

Trying to snag with a delta of 432.


