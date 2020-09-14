Prop trading - is it a scam or is it good? - page 9
By the way, how do you propose to account for this 175 roubles?
If it is up exactly 3 months in advance and out on expiry, then 350 roubles should be deducted.
Because depository costs are only taken into account if there is movement in the shares (buying/selling).
And if for some reason you left in the same month (or entered the expiry month), then you need to deduct only 175 rubles.
How will the EA understand how much to deduct?
Added
And then, for one pair (Futures Shares) it can be a huge amount, and for 1000 pairs - mizzero.
It all depends on the frequency of trading situations. I agree that for a large depo 175p won't play a big role. But not everyone has a large depo.
It's just that now this commission has to be taken into account as well.
It is clear that it has to be taken into account, but how?
Makes sense, but then how do you account for the benefit?
I.e. we need to know how many days until expiry and how many contracts will be bought,
i.e. the % entry is calculated for 1 pair
Added
For now I have decided to do the following:
There is one more variant. Just make the depositor's commission an input parameter. If there will be several positions at the same time, to calculate the profitability of the first position with the commission, and the second and subsequent positions in this month - without taking into account the commission.
Yes, you need to know the number of contracts and 175 equally divided by that value. Again in case the commission was not taken into account earlier in the month.
It goes something like this
I think, for a complete, comprehensive study of the arbitrage topic, we need to make the display in two views: as you have + add a millisecond difference between updates of information, as well as in candlestick view, to assess the overall picture of the profitability.
Approximately like this (calendar for oil):
Added
The point of the "Div hunter" strategy is that we risk-free buy stocks and sell futures.
If we catch a dividend, we get the dividend and the percentage at which we entered.
The market has long been settled, and you can't get 10-15% at the Central Bank rate of 7.5% per annum.
We need to understand for entry whether we will be allowed to enter at good prices, that's why we need ms (I believe). Also, it would be good to see the density of the cup in real time (for long range futures).