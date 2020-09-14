Prop trading - is it a scam or is it good? - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Then specify that you freeze the money for 3 years.
OK, but I have five months to go.
Only I don't 'freeze', I earn it.
Then you should go straight to the FOREX, as they say, there are grails there...
Not witty, in addition I have robots working on Forex cent accounts, with an average total return of 35% per annum, for 3 years now.
I don't trust DCs, and I've been trading exclusively with Si for the last few years, i.e. I have years of experience.
Not witty, in addition, I have robots on my cent accounts in Forex, with an average total return of 35% per annum, for 3 years now.
I don't trust DCs, and I've been trading exclusively with Si for the last few years, i.e. I have years of experience.
Not even funny.
Si has no pattern whatsoever.
The function (to determine the price, where it will go, etc.) has no result, because the inputs are unknown.
Earnings need pure mathematics, ie not much but always!
Added
You maysteal a lot if you are lucky, it is impossible to earn a lot at once.
It's not even funny.
Si has no pattern whatsoever.
The function (determining the price, where it will go, etc.) has no result because the inputs are unknown.
You have to earn on pure mathematics, i.e. not much but always!
Added
You cansteal a lot, if you are lucky, you cannot earn a lot at once.
Where the price will go is unknown, but the probability of expectation of how it will do it, may allow you to earn.
When I started to work as a trader I did not know about the method, but if I knew about this method, I would not know how to make profit at once. If I knew about this method 3 years ago...
For me an income of 35% is not much, but quite acceptable. Unfortunately, I can't get it year after year on exchange...
By the way, here's thinking that people (organizers of missing) have a large volume of OFZs or other liquid securities for which the broker gives margin, so for them it's an additional income.
Well, here's another one who voluntarily admitted that he does not know how to trade ))
8% p.a. in rubles ))))
There you go, another one voluntarily admitting that he can't trade ))
8% per annum in rubles )))))
This is from one transaction, and there may be several of them.
Well, another one has volunteered to admit that he can't trade ))
8% p.a. in rubles ))) for crying out loud )))
Keep laughing...
But I'm building a house in the suburbs with this 8%...
But I'm building a house in the suburbs with that 8%...
That's all right, I've worked on a construction site too.)
Keep laughing...
And I will. The Dow Jones index over the last 10 years gives an average increase of 11 per cent. in dollars, not roubles.
And I will. The Dow Jones Index over the last 10 years gives an average gain of 11 per cent. in dollars, not rubles.
Good for you, post a photo of your mansion...