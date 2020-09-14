Prop trading - is it a scam or is it good? - page 13
Today, Sber is in a classic situation of taking the spread over, although with a littlerisk
At 6:30, the SPOT froze at 234.75.
but the futures were jumping to 23800. I sold 5 futures at 23775.
And I expect to buy SPOT tomorrow at 234.75 and below (super situation), assuming that SPOT will not jump up to 2.75 RUR. (bad situation).
If all goes well, it will be 23-25% instead of 7-8% p.a.
Such actions can be taken if we already have a sufficiently large amount (relative to what we're buying) of purchased Spread
(I have already created a positive handicap by initially buying a spread at 8% p.a.)
Added
Don't forget that Div hunter is aimed at catching dividends,
hence dividendscan be added to profits (if they fall out :) ),
But the nets are large
Added
Well, as suggested "it's not the tail that drives the dog"
50 lots (500 shares) of Sbera were bought at 234.25 rbl.
If all goes well, it is no longer 7-8% per annum, but 23-25%.
Now that's interesting. Did you buy futures on the evening? I admit that the first hour could be for a bounce in RTS, and hence in Sber.
And then most likely the decline will continue globally, alas.
We didn't buy, we sold out :)
There seems to be no point in continuing to post ideas and exposés...
There seems to be no point in continuing to publish ideas and calculations...
Why so pessimistic?
Fordiman1982
Fordiman1982
Is it only for a select few, or is it possible to queue? If so, I am the last one in line :)
Use formulas yourself instead of "return(0);" and compile
Thanks, but which formulas are we talking about? The ones in the function to choose from or what? I don't see a formula for yield in yearly terms...
So you don't want to work and think about it yourself?
I thought you had already coped with this task in the indicator.