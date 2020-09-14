Prop trading - is it a scam or is it good? - page 7
It's clear to everyone that you don't gamble with a hundred quid).
Unlike many people, I don't gamble, I work, or rather earn money :)
You're right, I'll remove the picture...
Actually not equal to zero. But a really small one.)
I was talking about the strategy it is 100% risk free.
But, of course, tomorrow the broker may close down and not return the money.
And other surprises can happen in the country...
At the stock exchange they play.)) Only full-time employees work on the exchange). Athletes also play, and not bad earn. One does not prevent the other.
In my mind, "playing" means SLEEPING, that's not for me.
I prefer to say"Working as a trader".
A trader's job is to play the stock market).
Pardon me, but that's terminology. You can't get away with it.)
Fordiman1982
Tomorrow I'll substitute the formula and check the work, if everything is OK, then
I will post the compiled indicator
Added
The settings correspond to the "Investor+" rate
Added
If you trade currencies, you can use TOM (you can trade till late at night, but the profit percentage is less)
Fordiman1982
It's working.
indicator in private
Fordiman1982
