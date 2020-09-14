Prop trading - is it a scam or is it good? - page 12
I, for example, could not find a method of entering the market on the widening and narrowing spreads, despite the fact that I've been trading the calendar for over 5 years.
Did you analyse the full tick history or only the current spread value?
I suspect that even 120ms is fine. +- 7.5%, like you said, won't go away quickly. Not even in seconds.
Not bad for SPOT futures, but for calendar futures it is important.
"FORTS Execution Matters" is right on the money line.
How's that?
I read this topic, I remember your messages. Read this thread, remember your posts about lags. Not considering stock futures for calendar yet.
The calendar, yes, no argument. Have read this thread, remember your posts about lags. So far I am not considering stock futures for calendar.
What's that got to do with stocks (stock futures), there can be lags on all instruments...
Here's the 8-9 brent spread
Average spread -31 since the start of 8 futures activity (maximum -15, minimum -46, current -39)
How are you going to catch the narrowing or widening?
Here's an advisor on the 8-9 brand.
I have to put the "trousers" away from -31, otherwise you can get caught
The liquidity of long-distance equity futures is small, there is more chance of missing out if you don't make it in time.
Tentatively enter at 38-40, exit at 30-28. Catch the narrowing/expansion by bids/ask_2 on entry (i.e. bid_1+ask_2 on entry (start with less liquid) and ask_1+bid_2 on exit (start with less liquid)). OnBookEvent().
Deal to hold for 1-3 days (presumably). During this time the convergence should happen. To be more precise you should compare bases of several previous futures with each other. And the average value should be corrected every 1-2 weeks. That's how I see it.
The liquidity of long-distance equity futures is small, there is a greater chance of "missing out" if you don't get there in time.
OK, I think it will not work.
Maybe:)
It's a madhouse.
Don't you have 5-10 thousand pennies to spare? If you don't, you better not start. And if you do, you don't need that kind of money.
You can't get away with that kind of money on the stock market. As far as I know, proprietary trading companies do not deal with Forex because of too high risk. And those that work in the stock market load the trader with such obligations that 90 per cent of even very good specialists soon drop out.
You can't get by on the stock market with that kind of money.
Fordiman1982
Indicator data, after 18-30 will not be correct, because SPOT is no longer trading