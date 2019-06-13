What should the price glass be like? - page 8
And so, the design of the tumbler on my part is complete, and now, approval of this model by practicing scalpers is required.
The trick is that you can separately set lot, take and stop loss for buy and sell orders. It is also possible to separately display tables of open orders and pending orders. Pending orders can be changed directly in the table.
In small tables the max profit and max loss are calculated for buy and sell orders, for those which have already triggered (positions) and those which are pending (limits) taking into account their individual stop and take.Question: What is true or false in this model?
The upper table is only for buy orders, the lower one is only for sell orders.
If the cup is for scalper, it is obvious that you have to quickly place orders in the cup, then higher, then lower, and the option to drive the mouse niskisk is unacceptable. You can take the orders location from the standard glass, and then you may think about it.
I will make two variants. This one and another one that will have the standard application arrangement.
What is lacking most in the standard cup is a position price marker in that cup and SL/TP fixing, plus the ability to close TP with limit - that's what's really needed, not extra buttons.
Mark the levels in the glass and take the information from the chart, from the horizontal line. By the name of the object for example.
There is an idea to give the user an interface to connect to the cup. If the user has code that finds levels, then marking levels in the application table of the tumbler is not a problem. The user will call the function of the desired item and repaint it. Otherwise, I would have to write a function to find levels myself. Also, by connecting to the stack, prices can also be marked by other attributes that are known only to the user.
So you can make the variant I suggested based on the suggested code, here it will be an example of how other objects should be identified and visualised in the beaker.