What should the price glass be like? - page 10
Imagine, I hope it's more similar to what's in MT5 and what was in the video clip I posted...
There will be many different versions of the price tumblr. For taste and colour... )
It will be interesting to look at these writings.
)) that's what happens when a person who doesn't trade in a glass tries to make one.
I decided to go back to simplicity. To implement the simplest cup, and then, gaining understanding and experience, to complicate its functionality and add features.
So, the simplest cup is made.
Here it is:
The glass works, but there are a few hitches.
1. Why is so little data coming in? Instead of 20 rows, it's only 8.
2. Why do ask and bid prices come in abbreviated form? Even NormalizeDouble() doesn't help me add missing digits after the decimal point.
Otherwise there are no difficulties. We can further develop and add functionality.
2. You are receiving real quotes. They buy and sell currency at these prices at Foreign Exchange, there is no five digits there. With real delivery, you apply for purchase - buy and get it, otherwise you will be charged 100 000 dead coon for each lot.
1. You do not get quotes generated by the brokerage companies. Five digits from them. Nice to see, but of no use to derivatives trading.
So this is the norm. OK. Thank you. Before that, I was connected to another server and the quotes were in five digits. Then I switched and it was double-digit. So it depends on the server.
That's just my opinion. Editors may disagree.
