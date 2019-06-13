What should the price glass be like? - page 7

Maxim Dmitrievsky:
Make it so that your glass appears from the mt5 glass, and then another one, and then a bottle. Also, make the flowers around it look nice.

))))) Exactly!

 
Unicornis:

1. Between levels with volumes of 50-200p(4 digits for currencies) respectively the volume around the level is of interest, its width is set or automatically determined by the glass, the glass itself finds these levels. We have a five-digit level, so 200p (4-digit for currencies) is 2000 lines - all 2000 lines are not necessary for review. Actual levels 2-3i with volume grading, the closest graphical representation is the tpo indicator(displayed on the chart, https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15445 ,https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15440), something in this idea in the second video. Even the xforex volume indicator shows something yes +/- and allows you to drink coffee when it seems like time (no need to be rude) bricks:



2. Attached video as an example.

3. https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25414



I will watch all the videos. I will draw conclusions.
 
Реter Konow:
Please do not engage in flubbing. You are the moderator. Don't forget.

I am moderating. Or do you want to keep everything people write off-topic and below the belt? You, please don't forget - I'm the one who's moderating. I can give up this thankless task.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

I moderate it. Or do you want to keep everything people write off-topic and with "below the belt" language? You, please do not forget - I moderate. I can give up this thankless task.

For moderation I am grateful. For the flooding, no. You're not doing me any favours, after all, it's your voluntary function.

This thread is about creating a socially useful, free product.
 
Реter Konow:
For moderation I am grateful. For flooding, no. You're not doing me any favours, after all, it's your voluntary function.

This thread is for the creation of a socially useful, free product.

No offense. That's what flooding is. Why are we discussing this?
That's the way it's always been here.
Just get to the point.

 
Реter Konow:

What should the price glass be like?

Well, of course 3D


By the way, in the picture you can see the real time stack of bitcoins for about 3 days since May 2, 2011 (on the left side there is a scale with large numbers 1304300000...1304550000 - it is time in seconds since 01.01.1970, on the bottom there is a price scale, on the right - volumes with cumulative totals)
 
Nikolai Semko:

Of course it's 3D


By the way, in the picture you can see the real bitcoin stack for about 3 days since May 2, 2011 (on the left is the scale with large numbers 1304300000..1304550000 - this is time in seconds from 01.01.1970, below is the price scale, on the right - volumes with cumulative total)
We'll get to that as well))
 
I will finish the layout of the market today and post a screenshot. Next, I will move on to the implementation of its work.

Zy. There will be two dynamic tables of placed orders with the possibility to close or change them.


 
Apparently you can get Qscalp out of a Quickie
 
Alexander Fedosov:
Apparently you can get Qscalp from Quick
I've had a look at it. A serious tool. But, it's up to us to decide what our glass will be. I will take every comment and wish into account.
