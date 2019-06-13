What should the price glass be like? - page 11
I think we are. The other server had five digits. Now I remember.
So our opinions are the same)
Further discussion of the homemade price tumbler will continue in the codebase branch, where I will put it.
link here please.
I decided to go back to simplicity. To implement the simplest cup, and then, gaining understanding and experience, to complicate its functionality and add features.
So, the simplest cup is made.
Here it is:
The name of the tool never appeared...
I have run into a problem. The glass outputs the same data as the standard one, but I'm not happy with it. Everything is jumping around so much that it is unclear what practical profit may be obtained from it in trading. There is no time to understand and evaluate anything. I'm trying to figure out a way to make the market more stable and perceptible. If anyone has any suggestions, speak up.
Maybe you should first sort out the controls and then connect the visualisation...
Okay.