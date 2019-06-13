What should the price glass be like? - page 11

Реter Konow:
I think we are. The other server had five digits. Now I remember.

So our opinions are the same)

 
Yes.)
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Реter Konow:
Further discussion of the homemade price tumbler will continue in the codebase branch, where I will put it.

link here please.

Otherwise you won't be found there.

 
I'll put the link here. I haven't posted it yet. Sometime tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.
 
Реter Konow:

I decided to go back to simplicity. To implement the simplest cup, and then, gaining understanding and experience, to complicate its functionality and add features.

So, the simplest cup is made.

Here it is:


The name of the tool never appeared...

 
prostotrader:

The name of the instrument never came up...

It will.
 
I have run into a problem. The glass displays the same data as the regular one, but I'm not happy with it. Everything jumps around so much that it is unclear what practical use you can get from it in trading. There is no time to understand and evaluate anything. I'm trying to figure out a way to make the market more stable and perceptible. If anyone has any suggestions, speak up.
 
Реter Konow:
Maybe you should first sort out the controls and then connect the visualisation...

 
Andrey Gladyshev:

Maybe you should first sort out the controls and then connect the visualisations...

Okay.

