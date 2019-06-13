What should the price glass be like? - page 5

Реter Konow:

Here's a sketch of the glass GUI.


The question is what to put in the two free areas. There could be settings, additional data, small visualisation, histogram or something else...

And I would like to hear reviews on the practicality of this tumbler model.


zy. In the entry fields at the top, the numbers will be in the centre. Forgot to set.

Maybe I misunderstood about the free areas, but the price should have volumes in front of it. Of course I'm afraid to write such an obvious thing, but I'll risk it in case I've forgotten about it.
And in general, hotkeys are very important so that you can do everything from the keyboard. If you want to place lots, reduce, select a band, set an order, close a position.
 
Реter Konow:

  1. Make 3 quick buttons (eg at the bottom of the cup) to quickly change the depth of the cup in the Xkrat and a horizontal slider above/below them with the setting of the points width of the level for the characters (with what would be the auto/default values). When the user presses these buttons, the application will draw a volume on levels and will colour levels in predefined colours with fields in which there will be the distance to the current price(average), and in the middle will be a field of 5 lines up and 5 lines down (configurable).
  2. Provide for possible expansion, in terms of advanced mode - if data is available on the participant(s) and their volumes (eg from another source), then in the advanced mode displays the participant(s) by levels or (anonymous).
  3. Make it in dynamic (separate mode) when you move the cursor on the chart in the cup displays the historical data in accordance with the settings (similar example Semko in Slow).
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
put little surprises and surprises, images of the past and hints for the best

:-)

nude maidens and/or a bottle. What's a glass without a bottle? So as not to be tacky, have some rare scotch,

 
Maxim Romanov:
1. What about volumes - as I understand it, I want to make a histogram. But, in these areas I would like to set something else. They can be made multi-layered, setting the visibility switch. You will have volumes in one visibility, settings in another, indicators or visualization in the third one.

2. I have heard about the keys. I will do it. The only question is which keys to use. I would like to ask them point by point. I myself have not worked with the glass for a long time, so I do not know which keys are more convenient to use.

 
Unicornis:

1. I don't understand how you can change the depth of the cup? But, I can hardly realize all your needs in the cup, so instead I will give you the interface to connect the user program to the cup. You can develop it on your own.

(2) I would like to see an example. I don't understand it very well.

3. Please give me the link.

 

In general, it is obvious that you need to use the stock market yourself, otherwise you will create a useless product.

It is obvious from your answers/questions to the comments.

 
There was an idea to put sliders in the free areas to quickly move the stops (take and stop loss) by moving a slider. Would it be worth trying?
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Well, that's why I created the thread, I don't want to create a useless product and hope for help. Nothing, I'm slowly getting into the nitty-gritty of it.)
 
Реter Konow:

1. Between levels with volumes 50-200 points (4-digit for currencies) respectively, we want to know the volume around the level, its width is specified or automatically determined by the cup, the cup itself finds these levels. We have a five-digit level, so 200p (4-digit for currencies) is 2000 lines - all 2000 lines are not necessary for review. Actual levels 2-3i with volume grading, the closest graphical representation is the tpo indicator(displayed on the chart, https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15445 ,https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15440), something in this idea in the second video. Even the xforex volume indicator shows something yes +/- and allows you to drink coffee when it seems like time (no need to be rude) bricks:

GBPUSDH1_bagdad_.GBPUSDH1_bagdad__.


2. Attached video as an example.

3. https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25414



Unicornis:

1. Between levels with volumes of 50-200p(4 digits for currencies) respectively the volume around the level is of interest, its width is set or automatically determined by the glass, the glass itself finds these levels. We have a five-digit level, so 200p (4-digit for currencies) is 2000 lines - all 2000 lines are not necessary for review. Actual levels 2-3i with volume grading, the closest graphical representation is the tpo indicator(displayed on the chart, https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15445 ,https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15440), something in this idea in the second video. Even the xforex volume indicator shows something yes +/- and allows you to drink coffee when it seems like time (no need to be rude) bricks:

2. Attached video as an example.

3. https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25414

I hope I have been understood.

