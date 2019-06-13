What should the price glass be like? - page 5
Here's a sketch of the glass GUI.
The question is what to put in the two free areas. There could be settings, additional data, small visualisation, histogram or something else...
And I would like to hear reviews on the practicality of this tumbler model.
zy. In the entry fields at the top, the numbers will be in the centre. Forgot to set.
Maybe I misunderstood something about free areas, but in front of the price there should be volumes. Of course I'm afraid to write such an obvious thing, but I'll risk it anyway) in case I forgot about them.
1. What about volumes - as I understand it, I want to make a histogram. But, in these areas I would like to set something else. They can be made multi-layered, setting the visibility switch. You will have volumes in one visibility, settings in another, indicators or visualization in the third one.
2. I have heard about the keys. I will do it. The only question is which keys to use. I would like to ask them point by point. I myself have not worked with the glass for a long time, so I do not know which keys are more convenient to use.
1. I don't understand how you can change the depth of the cup? But, I can hardly realize all your needs in the cup, so instead I will give you the interface to connect the user program to the cup. You can develop it on your own.
(2) I would like to see an example. I don't understand it very well.
3. Please give me the link.
In general, it is obvious that you need to use the stock market yourself, otherwise you will create a useless product.
It is obvious from your answers/questions to the comments.
1. Between levels with volumes 50-200 points (4-digit for currencies) respectively, we want to know the volume around the level, its width is specified or automatically determined by the cup, the cup itself finds these levels. We have a five-digit level, so 200p (4-digit for currencies) is 2000 lines - all 2000 lines are not necessary for review. Actual levels 2-3i with volume grading, the closest graphical representation is the tpo indicator(displayed on the chart, https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15445 ,https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15440), something in this idea in the second video. Even the xforex volume indicator shows something yes +/- and allows you to drink coffee when it seems like time (no need to be rude) bricks:
2. Attached video as an example.
3. https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25414
I hope I have been understood.