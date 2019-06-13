What should the price glass be like? - page 6
Here's a sketch of the glass GUI.
The question is what to put in the two free areas. There could be settings, additional data, small visualisation, histogram or something else...
Well and I'd like to hear reviews on the practicality of this tumbler model.
zy. In the input boxes at the top, the numbers will be in the centre. Forgot to set it.
It's a lame Christmas tree!
Not even a name for the instrument!
For example, Ranev has his own glass, but it is closed, if this development will have a functional, it may shoot out. And just the same lines, only in a different way - yes we don't need it.
What for? The circulation of metatrader today is significant, and the growth is limited only by the country of origin / location of the developers, the prevailing market (ninzi kwiki and other trinkets) and the antitrust law. That's (roughly) 20 years of work in progress. And in your example you don't need a terminal at all, all you need is a phone to call a broker.
I hope I have been understood.
Are there any other options? ;)
Demagog -Someone who uses empty phrases that are not based on facts when speaking, arguing or making statements.
1. About the volumes - as I understand it, you need to make a histogram. I would like to set something else in these areas. You can make them multi-layered by setting the visibility switch. In one visibility will be volumes, in another - settings, in the third - indicators or visualization.
2. I have heard about the keys. I will do it. The only question is which keys to use. I would like to ask them point by point. I myself have not worked with the glass for a long time, so I do not know which keys are more convenient to use.
I haven't traded in a tumbler for a long time, so I can't answer exactly now, but in my experience you don't have time to select a tumbler and open/close a position.
The point is that if I'm scalping, I need to quickly select a band on which to place my order or buy/sell on the market or remove an established order, select volume and place an order. There are scalper drives for this purpose, e.g. on the quote, but I've never used one. So you will have to throw in the options yourself. But you may need it if you use a glass. When you open the standard glass the first thing you miss is hotkeys.
Keys are better to make appointable, so the man himself could adjust for himself, it's all individual.
What is needed: Add / decrease volume
- select band
- set buy limit or sell limit
- place an order and withdraw it
- Sell or Buy by market
In the cup, you need to visually see where your bids are and what is their lot, it is convenient.
This is all I need when I opened the standard stack in mt5 and tried a couple of deals.
What you are doing is a waste of time!
For real robot trading you need a minimum of charts- just the IMPORTANT information!
Not even the name of the instrument!