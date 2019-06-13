What should the price glass be like? - page 4
In general, the first people who should be asked are those who use the glass. It's about 1-2% of all traders. For example, I'm not one of them, but sometimes I have to close positions on the thin market, and I cannot do that without the market maker. That's why I personally miss the mechanism of liquidity analysis. It's described in my articleHow to protect yourself and your EA when trading at Moscow Exchange, but the market that implements the analysis of current liquidity and controls the value of the slippage limit has not yet appeared. So if you find this idea interesting - you can implement it.
At the bottom of the article, I found what I was looking for. Tasks that need to be implemented. But, not easy tasks.
Yes, it's not easy. But no one has done it before. You can go down the road of visualisation, or you can go down the road of technical perfection. Neo's choice is yours:)
Is the whole world the ones sitting on Quiсk?
No Vasily, there are plenty of platforms apart from QuiK (NinjaTrader, Sierra Chart, TradingView, CQG Trader, VolFix, iBroker etc.), I just had QuiK and MT5 stacks at hand
What are you picking on the man for? His glass is correctly depicted: the ask is at the top, the bid is at the bottom, that's the main thing. So how do you know that the man has never worked with the glass is unclear, probably telepathic abilities;).
The glass is made for MT5, everybody got used to this glass long time ago
Why bother?
I see, OK. So, a lot refill should change the take and stop, not remove them. Right?
Not to change, but to put the same stop orders as before topping up.
Position reversal is not a problem. But I don't understand about the limit. Isn't the limit itself a limiter?
Stop orders are closed according to the market - take profit and stop loss - they usually have slippage, which would not be desirable when scalping.
In this case, in the case of a fill, it is advisable to add limits to the stack, rather than changing limits by removing them - important for the queue.
We are used to it, but it would be nice to have hotkeys.
Used to, but hotkeys wouldn't hurt.
Do I mind? :))
Here's a sketch of the glass GUI.
The question is what to put in the two free areas. There could be settings, additional data, small visualisation, histogram or something else...
Well and would like to hear reviews on the practicality of this tumbler model.
zy. In the input fields at the top, the numbers will be in the centre. Forgot to set it.