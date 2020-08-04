Bablokos 2 : risen from the Tlene - page 9
What is the problem with counting? Describe it more precisely, please.
Well, let's continue))) And so, hopefully after reading this post it is already clear that profits are made by trading into counter-trends.
Have you tried to look beyond the last one year into the market?) There's a lot of interesting things for contrarian strategists...
I am writing to you:
Andrey Dik, 2019.04.27 01:47
I may be tempted to go for a walk in the park.
Some say it is better to go to a factory, others say it is possible to make good money.
They say it's better to go to the plant at once. Others say it's possible to make lots of money.
As for the position of a trader, it would be better to have an automatic trading robot that would support the fight against traffic accidents.
Martin Cheguevara, 2019.04.24 23:55
this is what was:
this is what became:
the test was conducted from 09.2014 on EURUSD to 03.2015.
For those who don't understand why I'm showing the quote here:
to put it simply, one open trade to the wrong place at the wrong time and you have -200 bachinskys from the minimum lot of just one order not to mention grids and increasing lots...
And here are examples of finding extrema by my analytical system:
I think no one else has to explain the veracity of my statements above. Unless you have to.
I repeat for all those who want to get something out of the market: unadapted sampling = failure, sooner or later.And yes, the strata works on rollback in case anyone doesn't understand...
If you test the 2014.09 to 2015.06 strat on EURUSD and everything is normal without large drawdowns, then it can be considered more or less reliable.
I have pictures of the tester grails too. Shall I give them to you?
So you think that if there is a system, it should fit at any time in history? I'm sorry, every system has its time. When I say counter-trend, I'm not referring to any specific tool. I was talking about this at the beginning of this thread. the equity of your trading system is also a chart, and may well be in a trend too......
Let me explain.
In the market, you don't have to use some kind of countdown, but rather specific events in time. To put it simply, you have to work with time. I.e. when we talk about some kind of window for calculations, first of all we must use time periods - trading session, day, week, etc. Of course, you cannot just take a period of 40 degrees, i.e. 40 minutes. There should be an awareness of the choice of one or another time period.
For the first approximation this is enough. Then, of course, there will be corrections for market time non-linearities, etc. But, one should only think in terms of time when choosing a sliding window for calculations.
You have no idea, unfortunately, how far you are from the truth....
I, for example, do not care about the pattern, I found it a long time ago, I am concerned about how to extract a higher profit % than it is capable of giving, and that's all.
In my calculations of your effort and talent, you have to work a couple of years in this mode, and maybe, if you're lucky, you'll understand what I'm talking about. But in the meantime, I wish you luck... you're gonna need it...
You can be angry, you can be indifferent to what I'm saying, but you can't avoid the truth.
You just have to face it.
I'm sorry, that's reality.
Have you ever wondered why the principle of dividing the time process into even periods, why there are spikes, why you lose money like most market participants, why there is a spread, why exactly the binary option exists, and many more "whys" concerning fundamental questions that no one has even thought about or paid attention to...
Here's an example:
You see reality, but you see it through the prism of your mind, and you can't see it differently as you've seen it that way your whole life, you simply have nothing to compare it to, whether you're doing the right thing to perceive the world as you do or not. this is essentially the root of all controversy on this forum: people simply are not capable of judging both themselves and others objectively. It's beyond them whoever they are.
i have learned to see things impartially, without emotions, without hopes and dreams, without ambitions and beliefs, just to see exactly what is going on, to be a mirror of the process but no more than that.
But the price for that is high - the price of indifference to everything around me. the complete absence of emotion and, as a consequence, the loss of the goal for which everything started))) such a paradox)))
I don't care if I've earned or lost $1400 today. I just know the process taking place in front of me and my trading robot "knows" it too, that's all.
For me earning profits does not bring any joy or sadness. it does not bring anything but money.
As for you, my colleague, you have formally two options:
1. to see the process as it is seen by almost everyone and to spend a lot of time and effort on it.
2. stop seeing at all and simply become a "mirror" of the process, in other words, move from analysis to contemplation.
I chose the first one and spent a lot of time and energy on it.And you have the opportunity to choose.
In terms of the formal approach of dividing BP into periods of time, I am absolutely right. This has been known since Gunn's time - you have to work in a time loop and nothing else. It is possible, of course, to refine this approach, introducing corrections for nonlinearity of time, but I would not say that it gives a crazy "+" to the available results.
The informal approach is to work without any sliding windows at all. But, I have no idea HOW it can be done. You need to know market formulas like price-time function in analytical form. There is no other way. I don't think it is possible.
"Maybe I will tell you the truth, but Gann was a fraud. He made his profit percentages by accumulating profitable trades in a public account and negative ones in a shadow account at the end of the trading day. In those days, it was possible. No one followed up on it. BasicallyLarry Williams did the same, who made about 1 000 000 $ on the public account with 10 000$ a year, meanwhile pocketing losses of 6 000 000 $ on the shadow account and making profit from selling literature and using the excitement around his trading activity. Of course, he covered some of the costs through the sale otherwise he would have been simply removed and that's it. but later with such methods he was just politely asked to leave even though there was no evidence that he was cheating except for the loss of client funds.
"some time periods I am absolutely right" is the result of hope and ambition, but in no way reason and logic.
"The informal approach is to work without any sliding windows at all. But, I have no idea HOW it can be done." - I did, so you can too. You're as human as I am.
I'll tell you more. I trade the system equity epoch analyzing three equity diigue systems (three market phases) working on my chart (not candlesticks, bars, etc.).