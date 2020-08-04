Bablokos 2 : risen from the Tlene - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
someone wanted pictures of a history test.
so judge.
The forward is working in real time, the multicurrency robot in the test is without indicators. The trendiness of each is determined and an entry is made. There are 28 pairs in the analysis, trades every 12 hours and 9 selected pairs are opened. The only parameter that affects the fitting is the period in which the trend is detected.
As I understand it, the entry is made on those where the trendiness is higher, with the aim of decreasing the level of trendiness?
Forward is working in real time now. On the test multicurrency robot without indicator. The trendiness of each is determined and an entry is made. There are 28 pairs in the analysis, trading every 12 hours, 9 of them are opened. The only parameter that affects the fitting is the period of trend definition.
Adding a forward to the test will not be difficult. But it removes a lot of questions.
The time will come and what was sold will be bought.
Maybe that's why the forex chart has a flat structure. because what was bought by traders will be sold by them.
Maybe that's why the forex chart has a flat structure. because what traders buy will be sold by them.
There is no flat structure or trend structure in forex, globally. It is always 50/50 with slight variations. If there was a flat structure, anyone with a brain would have already turned it into a trend structure.
How? Can't you see that the test is up to today? That's one. Second, there is a trend period for each time period. In the test it is more than two years, we can say that during this time the market was in flat channel with the period of one and a half month. Before that the trends were longer, from three months and more. In the future no one knows what the period will be, but paradoxically I am guessing so far.
Backtest until 1 Jan. 2019, forward to after 1 Jan. 2019.
Backtest until 1 Jan. 2019, forward to after 1 Jan. 2019.