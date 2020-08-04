Bablokos 2 : risen from the Tlene - page 13

Anatolii Zainchkovskii:

someone wanted pictures of a history test.

so judge.

I can make you not just a screenshot, I can make you a video with fantastic performance of the Expert Advisor, it's not an indicator
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
The forward is working in real time, the multicurrency robot in the test is without indicators. The trendiness of each is determined and an entry is made. There are 28 pairs in the analysis, trades every 12 hours and 9 selected pairs are opened. The only parameter that affects the fitting is the period in which the trend is detected.
As I understand it, the entry is made on the ones with higher trendiness, with the aim of decreasing the trendiness level?
If there are no indicators, it means that the giafik is marked with a grid with equal steps and you count touches?
 
Regarding the first question, not a decrease in trendiness, but directly a trend reversal. Regarding the second question, no grid, nothing at all. The time will come and what was sold will be bought. The balance line shows it.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Forward is working in real time now. On the test multicurrency robot without indicator. The trendiness of each is determined and an entry is made. There are 28 pairs in the analysis, trading every 12 hours, 9 of them are opened. The only parameter that affects the fitting is the period of trend definition.
It will not be difficult to add forward to the test. But it will remove a lot of questions.
 
How? Can't you see that the test is up to today? That's one. Second, for each period of time there is a trend period. In the test it is more than two years, we can say that during this time there was a flat channel with the period of one and a half month at the market. The trends before that were longer, from three months and more. In the future no one knows what the period will be, but paradoxically I am guessing so far.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
The time will come and what was sold will be bought.

Maybe that's why the forex chart has a flat structure. because what was bought by traders will be sold by them.

 
There is no flat structure or trend structure in forex, globally. It is always 50/50 with small deviations. If there was a flat structure, anyone with a brain would have turned it into a trend structure by now.
 
I would say that these deviations are more significant, because they take the system out of the trend. The system was working, and then the deviation and the system goes down. And the 50/50 is because many people try to find something permanent and unchanging and to apply it to the market that is changeable by nature.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
How? Can't you see that the test is up to today? That's one. Second, there is a trend period for each time period. In the test it is more than two years, we can say that during this time the market was in flat channel with the period of one and a half month. Before that the trends were longer, from three months and more. In the future no one knows what the period will be, but paradoxically I am guessing so far.

Backtest until 1 Jan. 2019, forward to after 1 Jan. 2019.

 
