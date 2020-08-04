Bablokos 2 : risen from the Tlene - page 3
my signals are not worth paying attention to, because it's a portfolio method.
So, trends... trends trends trends... everybody wants to trend, but it's different for everybody, but I think it's 50/50 for the majority. It's understandable, I'm sure none of the people here are trending. And if not, the maximum we can try is to break into a trend when it forms from the breakdown of the flat.
I see, another Yusuf.
In order to properly understand the statistics on the signal, pay attention to the signal nedemo, here it is made only 2 inputs. The signal has only 2 entries. 1 elk turned out and one pips, so it does not make sense to judge anything. If we look at the demo account only 5 entries, because the robot was buggy (stop loss did not work) and although everything came back and crawled out of the drawdown, we have to admit that the system rules is not right. I am asking to leave my signals alone. I did not start this thread.
you don't get as foggy as nekolla)
))) well, there won't be much fog, just a more meaningful opinion that may emerge in the process.
That's me, just under a different nickname, style and persuasion. Truly, the day begins on Thursday! Tomorrow is Friday, and they say I can't predict the future.
That's the way to go, popcorn and a couch is the way to go. Oh, come on.
The weekend is not far off, with a beer we can watch the theory of the next grail
I will continue. I have described the trend and hinted that it is difficult to catch. Thus, I have concluded that it is very difficult to catch the trend and the algorithms have no advantage in searching for the future trend direction. The work in the flat channel is also dangerous, the channel may break and you may fall into drawdown. The only option left (for me) is counter-trending.
Channel work is sort of a counter-trend as well.