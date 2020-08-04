Bablokos 2 : risen from the Tlene - page 10

Martin Cheguevara:
I suggest you have a constructive dialogue)) and do not get distracted and respond
on something that will not bring results in advance)) Do you agree with me, colleague?)
I agree, but I think Max is not one of those and may well suggest or tell a case.
 
In the meantime, the counter-trend rules and bribes those who trade along the trend.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
But there's something missing to be "happy" here...


 
Decromor:

Oops, out early.... )))
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
What is your proof? As A.S. used to say.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What is your evidence? As A.S. said.
Alas, there is no way to prove it, for everyone sees their own trends.
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Alas, there is no way to prove it, because everyone sees their own trends.
What's this thread about, then?
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
oh, you're out early.... ))

ha

This is normal behaviour.

Imagine a few thousand points of no return.

how many like you are there?

so you don't have a proper tool to tell you what to do yet

so what's the topic?

 
There is no direct tool. But there is an understanding of where, what and when it will unfold. That's what I'll talk about.
 
Well, go ahead, what's the problem, I hinted at it...
