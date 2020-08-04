Bablokos 2 : risen from the Tlene - page 10
I suggest you have a constructive dialogue)) and do not get distracted and respond
In the meantime, the counter-trend rules and cheats those who trade on the trend.
But there's something missing to be "happy" here...
What is your evidence? As A.S. said.
Alas, there is no way to prove it, because everyone sees their own trends.
oh, you're out early.... ))
ha
This is normal behaviour.
Imagine a few thousand points of no return.
how many like you are there?
so you don't have a proper tool to tell you what to do yet
so what's the topic?
