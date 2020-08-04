Bablokos 2 : risen from the Tlene - page 12
He's surprised himself.
If he flies, he'll stop.
I'm always surprised by market twists and turns, hence the signal called paradox)
So what?
;)
Look or not look))) your right, as well as the right to troll)))
Yes, there's nothing to see, but there will be 1,000 pages of conversation,
Is that a bad thing? Communication opens up new knowledge (though not for everyone).
Ah, in that sense, well, good luck.
someone wanted pictures of a history test.
so judge.
it is advisable to backtest with a forward. On the backtest any EA adjusts to the story... Forward is interesting to see.