Bablokos 2 : risen from the Tlene - page 6
Nothing new, it all went mossy a long time ago.
But it's probably all about getting orders in a basket (which is a mushroom theme..., one mushroom can be bad), or the idea is different
This behaviour is mutual currencies (not crosses), 8pc, but geez it's not like some want to go back to their position
Yes also noticed the odd lot sizes - total product equals "1"?
Many people at one time re-read the branch about not the Grail (dablokos), I decided to open a continuation branch. But with a big difference, in the old branch used the methods of paired schemes and search for slippage. My branch will be based on the fact that "nothing lasts forever". The beautiful highs, the long smooth balance sheet trends, all of it eventually turns into a fade. I'll try to give a little hint that there's money to be made on this.
(I am not sure if there is one person on this forum with his brain turned in the right direction))))
The brain, in the sense of higher nervous activity, is generally bad for earning. The brains, in the sense of higher nervous activity, are harmful to earning in general.