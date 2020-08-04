Bablokos 2 : risen from the Tlene - page 6

Vladimir Baskakov:
Nothing new, it all went mossy a long time ago.
In that case, you have little to go on in this thread))
 

But it's probably all about getting orders in a basket (which is a mushroom theme..., one mushroom can be bad), or the idea is different


 
Younga:

For myself I have chosen the portfolio option. You can try just the multicurrency variant. But I don't recommend it on the full automatic. It's too difficult to cram into the algorithm the perception of the human eye.
 

This behaviour is mutual currencies (not crosses), 8pc, but geez it's not like some want to go back to their position

 
Younga:

Of course, no one is saying they will. And I don't just use crosses for a reason either. It often happens that the trend that reverses is much better on a cross.
 
Yes also noticed the strange lot sizes - total product equals "1"?
 
Younga:
I don't understand the question
 
What's the "sign of bad taste" in the smart way?
I'm talking about advice like "analyse bars" (candlesticks and other school nonsense). :)
Apparently, we won't find anything interesting in this thread...
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Many people at one time re-read the branch about not the Grail (dablokos), I decided to open a continuation branch. But with a big difference, in the old branch used the methods of paired schemes and search for slippage. My branch will be based on the fact that "nothing lasts forever". The beautiful highs, the long smooth balance sheet trends, all of it eventually turns into a fade. I'll try to give a little hint that there's money to be made on this.
Man, at least one person on this forum with a brain turned in the right direction))))
 
Martin Cheguevara:
The brain, in the sense of higher nervous activity, is generally bad for earning. The brains, in the sense of higher nervous activity, are harmful to earning in general.

