Bablokos 2 : risen from the Tlene - page 8
the process of hyperbolising the daily chart to the minute chart
A staggering drain on the spread?
yeah... but I'm more interested in the name of the reverse process, from minute to day.... the swear word denotes this process, unequivocally...
As for the fact that these charts do not differ from each other in terms of reliability for technical analysis, it's obvious. the unit of noise movement on the daily chart is about 1000 points on EURUSD.
Noise is noise everywhere on any chart and is very similar to a Wiener process with "thick tails" of the probability distribution model.
I do not know about the name, but these charts do not differ from each other in terms of reliability for technical analysis. the movement unit of the noise on the daily chart is about 1000 pips on the EURUSD. you can make a lot of money with these 1000 pips using extrema on the one-minute charts.
Noise is noise everywhere on any chart and looks like a Wiener process with "thick tails" of the probability distribution model.
some people say it's better to go to a factory.
others say you can make a lot of money.
the first ones have nothing to ask, and it is clear - they do not say anything. but the second ones are eager to ask: where is the account, monitoring, all the required reporting tools?
If you want to know my results, take a look at the "Theory to Practice" section, where everything is already shown and described.
For example, on the same interval of a 5000-6000 points strong drop in price and then an 8000 points upswing with practically no pullback.
you earn everywhere using paradoxes. the obvious signals will make you lose money on strong trends.
I circled in red where I caught a strong disturbance effect that threw speculators out of the market.)
If you've done everything correctly + solved a lot of mathematical puzzles, especially the problem with the number of samples for analysis, you'll see that the mechanism of removing speculators from the market is primitive and works always on the same scenario.
Private.
This is the pattern. But as long as a small number of people understand it, the mechanism will remain the same. That is, only when 30% of the market starts using it as a signal will the mechanism change. It will become more sophisticated. And since it is difficult to calculate, we can say that it will probably be enough for our lifetime.
I can't say I'm not happy with it))
not 30% even 10% is enough)
