I have no idea - I made it as it is! I am self-taught, all by scientific poking
I am surprised myself - it also seems to be a good result - my expert is heavy - it takes a long time to test
your signal is different
original is a cross of lines plus and minus
you also have the main line in the signal
Yes! I used three lines - the negative (pink) line is like zero - and the two that cross it give the signal

March is on the downside ---------- I will probably finish this test in time for the new year.

If owls use the custom indicator
, then the signal should simply be transferred to the Expert Advisor
and do not use the indicator
I'm sorry, can you do an Expert Advisor based on my request for the adx-buy-sell indicator?
if it is a signal indicator - you can use this Expert Advisor (mt4)https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page63#comment_17088893

where marked in yellow - write the name of your Indicator

if you use a cross, with no future, there is no profit there
I have a heavy Expert Advisor from the fact that it has many functions from Horizontal and Trend lines.
here it ishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/34046
The function itself - work from indicator here
if you use a cross, without a future, there is no profit there
I have a different result, though - there's still a bit left to go before the end of the test
TOTAL : "Back and forth ADX" March April indicator - not successful for some reason

Here's the indicator itself

Here the Expert works smartly in the tester - check Signal Indicators

CORRECTED - DIDN'T WRITE HERE