Writing free EAs - page 12

SanAlex:

I have no idea - I made it as it is! I am self-taught, all by scientific poking

\\\\\\\\\\\\\ I am surprised myself - it also seems to be a good result - my expert is heavy - it takes a long time to test

your signal is different
original is a cross of lines plus and minus
you also have the main line in the signal

Iurii Tokman:

You have a different signal
in the original cross of lines plus and minus
you also have the main line in the signal

Yes! I used three lines - the negative (pink) line is like zero - and the two that cross it give the signal



March is on the downside ---------- I will probably finish this test in time for the new year.

So far it's going well 4

 
SanAlex:

Yes! I used three lines - the minus (pink) line is zero - and the two that cross it give a signal



the month of March goes down ---------- I will probably finish this test by the New Year (only half way through)


If owls use the custom indicator
, then the signal should simply be transferred to the Expert Advisor
and do not use the indicator

 
I'm sorry, can you make an EA based on my request for the adx-buy-sell indicator?
SAJSRAh:
I'm sorry, can you do an Expert Advisor based on my request for the adx-buy-sell indicator?

if it is a signal indicator - you can use this Expert Advisor (mt4)https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page63#comment_17088893

input string   t="------------- Balans Parameters -----"; //
input double   TargetProfit     = 999999.99;     // Баланс + Прибыль(прибавить к балансу)
input double   TargetLoss       = 0;             // Баланс - Убыток(отнять от баланса)
input string   t2="------------ Exchange TP SL --------"; //
input double   InpTProfit       = 1000;          // Exchange TP
input double   InpStopLoss      = 1000000;       // Exchange SL
input string   t0="------------ Lots Parameters -------"; //
input double   InpLots          = 0.01;          // Lots
input double   InpLots1         = 0.02;          // : Lots 1
input int      InpLots_01       = 200;           // Exchange Lots
input double   InpLots2         = 0.04;          // : Lots 2
input int      InpLots_02       = 400;           // Exchange Lots
input double   InpLots3         = 0.08;          // : Lots 3
input int      InpLots_03       = 800;           // Exchange Lots
input double   InpLots4         = 0.16;          // : Lots 4
input string   _Orders_="------ Parameters Order ------"; //
input double   TakeProfit       = 500;           // Take Profit
input double   TrailingStop     = 300;           // Фиксированный размер трала
input double   TrailingStep     = 50;            // Шаг трала
input string   short_name       = "FilterSignal";// Name Indicators
input bool     InpOnlyOne       = false;         // Close opposite
input bool     ObjRevers        = false;         // Revers



where marked in yellow - write the name of your Indicator

Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
  • 2020.06.19
  • www.mql5.com
Из этих Советников весь материал Автор MQL5-кода: Vladimir Karputov. Stop loss Take profit.mq5TrendMeLeaveMe(barabashkakvn's edition...
 
SanAlex:



if you use a cross, with no future, there is no profit there


Iurii Tokman:

if owls use the custom indicator
then you just need to transfer the signal to the EA
and not use the indicator

I have a heavy Expert Advisor from the fact that it has many functions from Horizontal and Trend lines.

here it ishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/34046

The function itself - work from indicator here

sinput group "----------------- Indicators: UP -----------------------"
sinput bool               InpIndicators_1            = false;            // Indicators: Start (true)
sinput ENUM_MODE          FilterLine_3               = mode_All;         // FILTER: ВКЛ.ВЫКЛ.
sinput string             short_name_1               = "Имя Индикатора"; // Name Indicators "UP"
sinput int                InpBars_1                  = 1;                // Bars
sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES    Period_1                   = PERIOD_CURRENT;   // Period Indicators
sinput ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpLongOpened_1Command     = close_open_b;     // Buy command:
sinput ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpShortOpened_1Command    = close_open_s;     // Sell command:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization of the indicators                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::InitIndicators_1(void)
  {
//--- create MACD indicator
   if(m_handle_macd_1==INVALID_HANDLE)
      if((m_handle_macd_1=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),Period_1,short_name_1))==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         printf("Error creating indicator_1");
         return(false);
        }
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position opening                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::LongOpened_1(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
//--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
   if(m_macd_current_1<m_signal_current_1)
     {
      InpTradeCommand(InpLongOpened_1Command);
      //--- in any case we must exit from expert
      res=true;
     }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for short position opening                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::ShortOpened_1(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
//--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
   if(m_macd_current_1>m_signal_current_1)
     {
      InpTradeCommand(InpShortOpened_1Command);
      //--- in any case we must exit from expert
      res=true;
     }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| main function returns true if any position processed             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::Processing_1(void)
  {
//--- we work only at the time of the birth of new bar
   datetime time_0=iTime(m_symbol.Name(),Period_1,0);
   if(time_0==ExtPrevBars_1)
      return(false);
   ExtPrevBars_1=time_0;
   if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
     {
      ExtPrevBars_1=0;
      return(false);
     }
//--- refresh indicators
   if(BarsCalculated(m_handle_macd_1)<2)
      return(false);
   if(CopyBuffer(m_handle_macd_1,0,InpBars_1,2,m_buff_MACD_main_1)  !=2 ||
      CopyBuffer(m_handle_macd_1,1,InpBars_1,2,m_buff_MACD_signal_1)!=2)
     {
      ExtPrevBars_1=0;
      return(false);
     }
//   m_indicators.Refresh();
//--- to simplify the coding and speed up access
//--- data are put into internal variables
   m_macd_current_1   =m_buff_MACD_main_1[0];
   m_signal_current_1 =m_buff_MACD_signal_1[0];
//--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
   if(LongOpened_1())
      return(true);
//--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
   if(ShortOpened_1())
      return(true);
//--- exit without position processing
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

going well so far 5

Algorithm manually automate
Algorithm manually automate
  • www.mql5.com
Эксперт для Автоматизации Ручной торговли.
Iurii Tokman:

if you use a cross, without a future, there is no profit there


I have a different result, though - there's still a bit left to go before the end of the test

going well so far 6

TOTAL : "Back and forth ADX" March April indicator - not successful for some reason

going well so far 7

going well so far 8

going well so far 9



Here's the indicator itself

Files:
Back_and_forth_ADX.mq5  14 kb
SanAlex :

RESULT: Indicator "Back and forth ADX" March April - not successful for some reason



here is the indicator

Here the Expert works smartly in the tester - check Signal Indicators

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           Back and forth ADX.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        " http://www.mql5.com "
#property version    "1.00"

#define   MACD_MAGIC 9294501
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
//---
input double InpLots          = 0.01 ;                 // Lots
input int     InpTakeProfit    = 500 ;                   // Take Profit (in pips)
input int     InpTrailingStop  = 300 ;                   // Trailing Stop Level (in pips)
sinput group "----------------- Indicators: -----------------------"
input string Inp_name_1       = "Back and forth ADX" ; // Name Indicators
input int     InpBars_1        = 1 ;                     // Bars
//---
int ExtTimeOut= 10 ; // time out in seconds between trade operations
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MACD Sample expert class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSampleExpert
  {
protected :
   double             m_adjusted_point;             // point value adjusted for 3 or 5 points
   CTrade            m_trade;                       // trading object
   CSymbolInfo       m_symbol;                     // symbol info object
   CPositionInfo     m_position;                   // trade position object
   CAccountInfo      m_account;                     // account info wrapper
   //--- indicators
   int                m_handle_macd;                 // MACD indicator handle
   //--- indicator buffers
   double             m_buff_MACD_main[];           // MACD indicator main buffer
   double             m_buff_MACD_signal[];         // MACD indicator signal buffer
   //--- indicator data for processing
   double             m_macd_current;
   double             m_signal_current;
   //---
   double             m_traling_stop;
   double             m_take_profit;

public :
                     CSampleExpert( void );
                    ~CSampleExpert( void );
   bool               Init( void );
   void               Deinit( void );
   bool               Processing( void );

protected :
   bool               InitCheckParameters( const int digits_adjust);
   bool               InitIndicators( void );
   bool               LongClosed( void );
   bool               ShortClosed( void );
   bool               LongModified( void );
   bool               ShortModified( void );
   bool               LongOpened( void );
   bool               ShortOpened( void );
  };
//--- global expert
CSampleExpert ExtExpert;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSampleExpert::CSampleExpert( void ) : m_adjusted_point( 0 ),
   m_handle_macd( INVALID_HANDLE ),
   m_macd_current( 0 ),
   m_signal_current( 0 ),
   m_traling_stop( 0 ),
   m_take_profit( 0 )
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_MACD_main, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_MACD_signal, true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSampleExpert::~CSampleExpert( void )
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization and checking for input parameters                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::Init( void )
  {
//--- initialize common information
   m_symbol.Name( Symbol ());                   // symbol
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MACD_MAGIC); // magic
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ());
//--- tuning for 3 or 5 digits
   int digits_adjust= 1 ;
   if (m_symbol. Digits ()== 3 || m_symbol. Digits ()== 5 )
      digits_adjust= 10 ;
   m_adjusted_point=m_symbol. Point ()*digits_adjust;
//--- set default deviation for trading in adjusted points
   m_traling_stop    =InpTrailingStop*m_adjusted_point;
   m_take_profit     =InpTakeProfit*m_adjusted_point;
//--- set default deviation for trading in adjusted points
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints( 3 *digits_adjust);
//---
   if (!InitCheckParameters(digits_adjust))
       return ( false );
   if (!InitIndicators())
       return ( false );
//--- succeed
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checking for input parameters                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::InitCheckParameters( const int digits_adjust)
  {
//--- initial data checks
   if (InpTakeProfit*digits_adjust<m_symbol.StopsLevel())
     {
       printf ( "Take Profit must be greater than %d" ,m_symbol.StopsLevel());
       return ( false );
     }
   if (InpTrailingStop*digits_adjust<m_symbol.StopsLevel())
     {
       printf ( "Trailing Stop must be greater than %d" ,m_symbol.StopsLevel());
       return ( false );
     }
//--- check for right lots amount
   if (InpLots<m_symbol.LotsMin() || InpLots>m_symbol.LotsMax())
     {
       printf ( "Lots amount must be in the range from %f to %f" ,m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.LotsMax());
       return ( false );
     }
   if ( MathAbs (InpLots/m_symbol.LotsStep()- MathRound (InpLots/m_symbol.LotsStep()))> 1.0 E- 10 )
     {
       printf ( "Lots amount is not corresponding with lot step %f" ,m_symbol.LotsStep());
       return ( false );
     }
//--- warning
   if (InpTakeProfit<=InpTrailingStop)
       printf ( "Warning: Trailing Stop must be less than Take Profit" );
//--- succeed
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization of the indicators                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::InitIndicators( void )
  {
//--- create MACD indicator
   if (m_handle_macd== INVALID_HANDLE )
       if ((m_handle_macd= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period ,Inp_name_1))== INVALID_HANDLE )
        {
         printf ( "Error creating MACD indicator" );
         return ( false );
        }
//--- succeed
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position closing                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::LongClosed( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- should it be closed?
   if (m_macd_current>m_signal_current)
     {
       //--- close position
       if (m_trade.PositionClose( Symbol ()))
         printf ( "Long position by %s to be closed" , Symbol ());
       else
         printf ( "Error closing position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
       //--- processed and cannot be modified
      res= true ;
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for short position closing                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::ShortClosed( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- should it be closed?
   if (m_macd_current<m_signal_current)
     {
       //--- close position
       if (m_trade.PositionClose( Symbol ()))
         printf ( "Short position by %s to be closed" , Symbol ());
       else
         printf ( "Error closing position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
       //--- processed and cannot be modified
      res= true ;
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position modifying                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::LongModified( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- check for trailing stop
   if (InpTrailingStop> 0 )
     {
       if (m_symbol.Bid()-m_position.PriceOpen()>m_adjusted_point*InpTrailingStop)
        {
         double sl= NormalizeDouble (m_symbol.Bid()-m_traling_stop,m_symbol. Digits ());
         double tp=m_position.TakeProfit();
         if (m_position.StopLoss()<sl || m_position.StopLoss()== 0.0 )
           {
             //--- modify position
             if (m_trade.PositionModify( Symbol (),sl,tp))
               printf ( "Long position by %s to be modified" , Symbol ());
             else
              {
               printf ( "Error modifying position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
               printf ( "Modify parameters : SL=%f,TP=%f" ,sl,tp);
              }
             //--- modified and must exit from expert
            res= true ;
           }
        }
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for short position modifying                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::ShortModified( void )
  {
   bool    res= false ;
//--- check for trailing stop
   if (InpTrailingStop> 0 )
     {
       if ((m_position.PriceOpen()-m_symbol.Ask())>(m_adjusted_point*InpTrailingStop))
        {
         double sl= NormalizeDouble (m_symbol.Ask()+m_traling_stop,m_symbol. Digits ());
         double tp=m_position.TakeProfit();
         if (m_position.StopLoss()>sl || m_position.StopLoss()== 0.0 )
           {
             //--- modify position
             if (m_trade.PositionModify( Symbol (),sl,tp))
               printf ( "Short position by %s to be modified" , Symbol ());
             else
              {
               printf ( "Error modifying position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
               printf ( "Modify parameters : SL=%f,TP=%f" ,sl,tp);
              }
             //--- modified and must exit from expert
            res= true ;
           }
        }
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position opening                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::LongOpened( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
   if (m_macd_current<m_signal_current)
     {
       double price=m_symbol.Ask();
       double tp   =m_symbol.Bid()+m_take_profit;
       //--- check for free money
       if (m_account.FreeMarginCheck( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,InpLots,price)< 0.0 )
         printf ( "We have no money. Free Margin = %f" ,m_account.FreeMargin());
       else
        {
         //--- open position
         if (m_trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,InpLots,price, 0.0 ,tp))
             printf ( "Position by %s to be opened" , Symbol ());
         else
           {
             printf ( "Error opening BUY position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
             printf ( "Open parameters : price=%f,TP=%f" ,price,tp);
           }
        }
       //--- in any case we must exit from expert
      res= true ;
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for short position opening                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::ShortOpened( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
   if (m_macd_current>m_signal_current)
     {
       double price=m_symbol.Bid();
       double tp   =m_symbol.Ask()-m_take_profit;
       //--- check for free money
       if (m_account.FreeMarginCheck( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,InpLots,price)< 0.0 )
         printf ( "We have no money. Free Margin = %f" ,m_account.FreeMargin());
       else
        {
         //--- open position
         if (m_trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,InpLots,price, 0.0 ,tp))
             printf ( "Position by %s to be opened" , Symbol ());
         else
           {
             printf ( "Error opening SELL position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
             printf ( "Open parameters : price=%f,TP=%f" ,price,tp);
           }
        }
       //--- in any case we must exit from expert
      res= true ;
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| main function returns true if any position processed             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::Processing( void )
  {
//--- refresh rates
   if (!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
       return ( false );
//--- refresh indicators
   if ( BarsCalculated (m_handle_macd)< 2 )
       return ( false );
   if ( CopyBuffer (m_handle_macd, 0 ,InpBars_1, 2 ,m_buff_MACD_main)  != 2 ||
       CopyBuffer (m_handle_macd, 1 ,InpBars_1, 2 ,m_buff_MACD_signal)!= 2 )
       return ( false );
//   m_indicators.Refresh();
//--- to simplify the coding and speed up access
//--- data are put into internal variables
   m_macd_current   =m_buff_MACD_main[ 0 ];
   m_signal_current =m_buff_MACD_signal[ 0 ];
//--- it is important to enter the market correctly,
//--- but it is more important to exit it correctly...
//--- first check if position exists - try to select it
   if (m_position.Select( Symbol ()))
     {
       if (m_position.PositionType()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY )
        {
         //--- try to close or modify long position
         if (LongClosed())
             return ( true );
         if (LongModified())
             return ( true );
        }
       else
        {
         //--- try to close or modify short position
         if (ShortClosed())
             return ( true );
         if (ShortModified())
             return ( true );
        }
     }
//--- no opened position identified
   else
     {
       //--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
       if (LongOpened())
         return ( true );
       //--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
       if (ShortOpened())
         return ( true );
     }
//--- exit without position processing
   return ( false );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit ( void )
  {
//--- create all necessary objects
   if (!ExtExpert.Init())
       return ( INIT_FAILED );
//--- secceed
   return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert new tick handling function                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick ( void )
  {
   static datetime limit_time= 0 ; // last trade processing time + timeout
//--- don't process if timeout
   if ( TimeCurrent ()>=limit_time)
     {
       //--- check for data
       if ( Bars ( Symbol (), Period ())> 2 )
        {
         //--- change limit time by timeout in seconds if processed
         if (ExtExpert.Processing())
            limit_time= TimeCurrent ()+ExtTimeOut;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



CORRECTED - DIDN'T WRITE HERE 

       if ((m_handle_macd= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period , Inp_name_1 ))== INVALID_HANDLE )
