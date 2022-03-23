Writing free EAs - page 5
You have specified equality as in geometry, but in the real market equality is almost never achieved. You have to accept acceptable deviations as a minimum.
As for functionality, add buttons: buy - on/off
Sell - on/off
Please advise what's wrong with the code. It compiles but does not trade in the tester.
extern double StopLoss =0;
extern double TakeProfit =0;
extern double Lots =0.1;
extern double Prots =0.0;
bool Work=true;
string Symb;
extern int Bands_period = 20;
extern double Bands_deviation = 2;
int
Total, // Number of orders in the window
Tip=-1, // Order type selected (B=0,S=1)
Ticket; // Order number
double
MA_1_t, // Value. MA_1 current value".
Lot, // Number of lots in the selected order
Lts, // Lots number in the open order
Min_Lot, // Minimum number of lots
Step, // Step of lot size change
Free, // Current free funds
One_Lot, // Value of one lot
Price, // Price of the selected order
SL, // SL price of the selected order
TP; // TP of the selected order
bool
Ans =false, // Server answer after the closing
Cls_B=false, // Criterion for closing Buy
Cls_S=false, // Criterion for closing Sell
Opn_B=false, // Criterion for opening Buy
Opn_S=false; // Criterion for opening Sell
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
int start()
{
double PercentBB1;
double PercentBB2;
double ma;
int cnt, total;
//------------------------------------------Protect against errors and bugs--------------------------------------//
if(Bars<100) //if the number of candlesticks is less than 100
{
Print("The number of bars is too low");
return(0);
}
if (Volume[0] < 1.0) // if(Volume< 1.0) // if traded then volume is more than 0
{
Comment("No trades... Waiting for a new bar...");
return(0);
}
if (AccountFreeMargin()<(1000*Lots))
{
Comment("Not enough money. Margin level is less than ...");
return(0);
}
//-----------------------------------------Конец защиты от косяков-----------------------------------------//
PercentBB1 = iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_H1, "cBB",Bands_period,0,Bands_deviation,0 );
PercentBB2 = iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_M15, "cBB",Bands_period,0,Bands_deviation,0);
ma = iMA(NULL,PERIOD_M15,20, 0, 0, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
total=OrdersTotal();
//-------------------------------------------Закрытие позиций------------------------------------------
for(cnt=0;cnt<total;cnt++)
{
OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL &&
OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
{
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
{
if(PercentBB1 <=30.0000 && PercentBB1 >=70.0000 && Bid == ma)
{
Ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,50,Violet);
return(0);
}
}
if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
{
if(PercentBB1 <=30.0000 && PercentBB1 >=70.0000 && Ask == ma )
{
Ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,50,Violet);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
//-----------------------------------------------Конец закрытия позиции------------------------------------
if(total==0) // if there are no positions
{
//open long position
if(PercentBB1 >=30.0000 && PercentBB1 <=70.0000 && PercentBB2 <=0.0000 )
{
Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,50,0, "Long position",16384,0,Red);
return(0);
}
//open short position
if(PercentBB1 >= 30.0000 && PercentBB1 <=70.0000 && PercentBB2 >= 100.0000)
{
Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,50,0, "Short Position",16384,0,Red);
return(0);
}
}
return(0);
no one help
no indicator
Hi all!!! is it possible to write an advisor on an arrow indicator with a customizable stop and take on the reverse signal of the indicator
you can't, your indicators are decompiled
Ready to accept ToR with detailed description of trading strategy for FREE execution. Expert Advisor or indicator for MT4 terminal.
Strategies of "template" type are not subject to review. Therefore I reserve the right to independently select TOR with subsequent execution.
On deadlines, please do not mention. Time for coding 2-3 hours per day. In fact, this is the price for free execution.
***
If you want to do it for free, you'll have to do it publicly.
Hello, I don't know anything about writing EAs, that's why I have this question. Is it possible to write an EA based on an indicator without a source code?
You can.