Thank you very much!
But Kim writes convoluted functions, with lots of abbreviations... (
I seem to understand them... but I have no idea how to use them (
How can i use them to find the last signal, was it buy or sell?
Any tips?
There is nothing complicated, you just have to fill it in and that's it
I have an Expert Advisor (I try to rewrite other EAs) without OnTick function and it does not see anything at all when it is enabled (it shows an empty chart in the Strategy Tester).
I take the GetExtremumZZZPrice variable from the function and set it in order opening conditions.
Do we have to give it a different name? Or maybe I do not understand something...(
Read how to use custom functions, there is a lot of material here
Thanks for not sending. )))
The topic is "Writing free EAs", not "I'll give you a link to a manual"?
Please help me to correct ;))
P.S.
It's like a grandmother across the street
She asks to translate, and she pressed a button at a traffic light and went away/.
i wanted to help - but it's better to rewrite everything - what did he do? - did you make a lot of money with him ? is it worth working on this strategy ?
your expert has 2000 lines - in today's world you can invest in 300 lines
I haven't worked with him yet, because he's not working.
I have not worked with him yet, because he does not work. I want to check the strategy and adjust the parameters.
I can do it manually, but I do not always see everything.
I would like to save this template, at least I understand it )))) There's only the top block of variables...
Would you like to rewrite it or not?
The conditions are simple, at crossing of Senkou_A and Senkou_B lines, looking back at ZigZag signal, an order is placed.
If the lower signal, then buy, if the higher one, then sell.
I am just as much a writer as you are - I'm trying to learn myself.
this is where the arrows can be changed and will open the opposite