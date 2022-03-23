Writing free EAs - page 8

Aleksandr Dumler:
I would like to talk to a programmer via private message about creating an EA with 99% profitable inputs. The idea is mine - the writing is yours. I don't want to expose the strategy to the crowd.
You tell us about it and we will tell you why it is bad :)
 
Aleksandr Dumler:
Useless idea: 1) You need a big deposit 2) Profitability is practically zero 3) Huge drawdown --> Try trading hands for a month using this strategy

 
Greetings, please help to add support and resistance levels to the balance and funds indicator. The levels are set alternately, subject to the condition shown in the picture. B1 is the current balance, B2 is the pre-existing balance, B3 is the pre-existing balance. The levels will be signals for an upward or downward reversal.
Files:
1zha8j88k_2.png  20 kb
i-baleq222.mq4  7 kb
 
Vasily Belozerov:
it's like a donkey and a doe in the same harness
 
Vasily Belozerov:
Evgeny Belyaev:

Konstantin Erin:
it's like putting a donkey and a doe in the same harness

Who says there should only be standard solutions? As one winner wrote: I did a lot of stupid things, that's why I won.

 
Vasily Belozerov:

You forgot to say that it is by definition only one winner. There is such a thing as survivor error. Victory could only have come to him by chance.

how to describe the construction of the channel in an easy to write algorithm ?
 

Please write a very short EA for MT4

1. Currency and timeframe (active chart)

2) Trade opening (by candle's close)

3. lot (can be changed in the settings or in the Expert Advisor)

4. Take Stop is not necessary, but it would be very useful, if you can add it in the settings.

Condition of trade opening (BUY)

1. Low and Close candlesticks are the same (Example: Low - 58754 Close - 58754)

Condition for opening a deal (SELL)

1. High and Close candlesticks are the same (example:High - 97564Close -97564)

Note: This Expert Advisor (addition to the trading system) can not be traded on a real account

