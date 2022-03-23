Writing free EAs - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I would like to talk to a programmer via private message about creating an EA with 99% profitable inputs. The idea is mine - the writing is yours. I don't want to expose the strategy to the crowd.
I want to communicate with the programmer through personal messages about creating an EA with 99% of profitable entries. The idea is mine - the writing is yours. I don't want to expose the strategy to the crowd.
Useless idea: 1) You need a big deposit 2) Profitability is practically zero 3) Huge drawdown --> Try trading hands for a month using this strategy
Greetings, please help to add support and resistance levels to the balance and funds indicator. The levels are set alternately, subject to the condition shown in the picture. B1 is the current balance, B2 is the pre-existing balance, B3 is the pre-existing balance. The levels will be the signals for turning up or down.
Greetings, please help add support and resistance levels to the balance and funds indicator. The levels are set alternately, subject to the condition shown in the picture. B1 is the current balance, B2 is the pre-existing balance, B3 is the pre-existing balance. The levels will be the signals for an upward or downward reversal.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/job
https://www.mql5.com/ru/job
it's like putting a donkey and a doe in the same harness
Who says there should only be standard solutions? As one winner wrote: I did a lot of stupid things, that's why I won.
Who says there should only be standard solutions? As one winner wrote: I did a lot of stupid things, that's why I won.
You forgot to say that it is by definition only one winner. There is such a thing as survivor error. Victory could only have come to him by chance.
Please write a very short EA for MT4
1. Currency and timeframe (active chart)
2) Trade opening (by candle's close)
3. lot (can be changed in the settings or in the Expert Advisor)
4. Take Stop is not necessary, but it would be very useful, if you can add it in the settings.
Condition of trade opening (BUY)
1. Low and Close candlesticks are the same (Example: Low - 58754 Close - 58754)
Condition for opening a deal (SELL)
1. High and Close candlesticks are the same (example:High - 97564Close -97564)
Note: This Expert Advisor (addition to the trading system) can not be traded on a real account