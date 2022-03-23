Writing free EAs - page 10
Hi all. who can write an indicator in mt4, so that the active trading sessions (can be set from 10-18) were displayed in the form of Japanese candles
Are there any craftsmen here who could write an EA based on an informational indicator of currency strength. The algorithm is as follows. We are waiting for the strong and weak currency to appear. In the example on the screenshot, it is EUR and USD. If the difference is significant (to be set in the EA parameters), then we open a position. In the example on the screenshot, you need to enter into a sell, which I will do on Monday. In the EA, we have to set the timeframe parameter, from which the EA should take the signal (difference in strength of different currencies). The currency strength difference is the signal. Stop Loss is not needed. Take Profit is needed. If the price goes against us, let's average. In your Expert Advisor, prescribe the averaging step, the number of orders, magic number, initial lot size, and lot increment factor. I have been trading using this method recently; I am very satisfied. For my perception it is a grail.
Hello Dear programming gurus, I'm asking for your help in finishing this robot.
I'm not a programmer myself, this robot is assembled by myself from various parts found on the Internet, but I can not attach the remaining two functions that I would like to see. Please help me. I think that for you it will not be as difficult as me. If you would like to help, please make a function which closes pending order after one of two pending orders has triggered. And the second function should automatically increase a lot of the order ("say" for every $50 of balance 0.01 lot, when you reach $100 the robot will automatically increase a lot by 0.02). Thanks in advance for your help.
Look at e-News-Lucky$.mq4.
Look at Fixed-Proportional Position Size Selection Method (R. Jones) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 Algo-Traders Forum - Page 3 (mql5.com)
i. e.if the deal is in profit i.e. the order advances --- i.e. in case of reverse movement the lock will be positive.
2.In the case of opening any part of the lock, an order for the difference should be placed.
seems to be all. Once again --- the Expert Advisor should not close by itselfwithout any additional buttons on the chart.