SanAlex:

TOTAL : "Back and forth ADX" March April indicator - not successful for some reason

Here's the indicator itself

Here is a better result - added filter (MA and RSI)

MA Back and forth ADX

MA Back and forth ADX 1

MA Back and forth ADX 2

With 0.10 lot

MA Back and forth ADX 3

MA_Back_and_forth_ADX.mq5  17 kb
 
SanAlex:

With Lot 0.10


Good evening! I noticed that you have a big library of ready-made codes. Perhaps you have some code which would determine the opening price of the previous bar at the moment of creating a new one? Regards, Vladimir.

MrBrooklin:

For example, the result of the work of the Expert Advisor is the price of a bar in the previous bar.

For example, from this function - the Expert Advisor's result is worse

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert new tick handling function                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
  {
   static datetime limit_time=0; // last trade processing time + timeout
//--- don't process if timeout
   if(TimeCurrent()>=limit_time)
     {
      //--- check for data
      if(Bars(Symbol(),Period())>2)
        {
         //--- change limit time by timeout in seconds if processed
         if(ExtExpert.Processing())
            limit_time=TimeCurrent()+ExtTimeOut;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

I don't even understand what I've messed up here, but the Expert Advisor gives a better result relying on poking.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert new tick handling function                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
  {
   static datetime limit_time=0,ExtTimeOut=0; // last trade processing time + timeout
//--- don't process if timeout
   limit_time=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),0);
   if(ExtTimeOut==limit_time)
      return;
//--- change limit time by timeout in seconds if processed
   if(ExtExpert.Processing())
      ExtTimeOut=limit_time;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
SanAlex :

Good evening! I am self-taught and I take codes from examples and achieve the task set for myself by the method of scientific poking.

and here I myself don’t understand what I cheated - but by poking, the expert shows the result better.



   

Here you can check the difference - replace only the example above with the post

- in this EA

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                    EXP MA Back and forth ADX.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright    "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link          " https://www.mql5.com "
#property version      "1.00"
#property description "It is important to make sure that the expert works with a normal"
#property description "chart and the user did not make any mistakes setting input"
#property description "variables (Lots, TakeProfit, TrailingStop) in our case,"
#property description "we check TakeProfit on a chart of more than 2*trend_period bars"

#define MACD_MAGIC 7234102
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
//---
input double InpLots          = 0.01 ; // Lots
input int     InpTakeProfit    = 500 ;   // Take Profit (in pips)
input int     InpTrailingStop  = 300 ;   // Trailing Stop Level (in pips)
input int     InpBars          = 1 ;     // Bars
input int     InpMATrendPeriod = 14 ;   // MA trend period
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MACD Sample expert class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSampleExpert
  {
protected :
   double             m_adjusted_point;             // point value adjusted for 3 or 5 points
   CTrade            m_trade;                       // trading object
   CSymbolInfo       m_symbol;                     // symbol info object
   CPositionInfo     m_position;                   // trade position object
   CAccountInfo      m_account;                     // account info wrapper
   //--- indicators
   int                m_handle_macd;                 // MACD indicator handle
   int                m_handle_ema;                 // moving average indicator handle
   int                m_handle_emas;                 // moving average indicator handle
   //--- indicator buffers
   double             m_buff_MACD_main[];           // MACD indicator main buffer
   double             m_buff_MACD_signal[];         // MACD indicator signal buffer
   double             m_buff_EMA[];                 // EMA indicator buffer
   double             m_buff_EMAS[];                 // EMA indicator buffer
   //--- indicator data for processing
   double             m_macd_current;
   double             m_signal_current;
   double             m_ema_current;
   double             m_ema_previous;
   //---
   double             m_traling_stop;
   double             m_take_profit;

public :
                     CSampleExpert( void );
                    ~CSampleExpert( void );
   bool               Init( void );
   void               Deinit( void );
   bool               Processing( void );

protected :
   bool               InitCheckParameters( const int digits_adjust);
   bool               InitIndicators( void );
   bool               LongClosed( void );
   bool               ShortClosed( void );
   bool               LongModified( void );
   bool               ShortModified( void );
   bool               LongOpened( void );
   bool               ShortOpened( void );
  };
//--- global expert
CSampleExpert ExtExpert;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSampleExpert::CSampleExpert( void ) : m_adjusted_point( 0 ),
   m_handle_macd( INVALID_HANDLE ),
   m_handle_ema( INVALID_HANDLE ),
   m_handle_emas( INVALID_HANDLE ),
   m_macd_current( 0 ),
   m_signal_current( 0 ),
   m_ema_current( 0 ),
   m_ema_previous( 0 ),
   m_traling_stop( 0 ),
   m_take_profit( 0 )
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_MACD_main, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_MACD_signal, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_EMA, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_EMAS, true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSampleExpert::~CSampleExpert( void )
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization and checking for input parameters                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::Init( void )
  {
//--- initialize common information
   m_symbol.Name( Symbol ());                   // symbol
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MACD_MAGIC); // magic
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ());
//--- tuning for 3 or 5 digits
   int digits_adjust= 1 ;
   if (m_symbol. Digits ()== 3 || m_symbol. Digits ()== 5 )
      digits_adjust= 10 ;
   m_adjusted_point=m_symbol. Point ()*digits_adjust;
//--- set default deviation for trading in adjusted points
   m_traling_stop    =InpTrailingStop*m_adjusted_point;
   m_take_profit     =InpTakeProfit*m_adjusted_point;
//--- set default deviation for trading in adjusted points
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints( 3 *digits_adjust);
//---
   if (!InitCheckParameters(digits_adjust))
       return ( false );
   if (!InitIndicators())
       return ( false );
//--- succeed
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checking for input parameters                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::InitCheckParameters( const int digits_adjust)
  {
//--- initial data checks
   if (InpTakeProfit*digits_adjust<m_symbol.StopsLevel())
     {
       printf ( "Take Profit must be greater than %d" ,m_symbol.StopsLevel());
       return ( false );
     }
   if (InpTrailingStop*digits_adjust<m_symbol.StopsLevel())
     {
       printf ( "Trailing Stop must be greater than %d" ,m_symbol.StopsLevel());
       return ( false );
     }
//--- check for right lots amount
   if (InpLots<m_symbol.LotsMin() || InpLots>m_symbol.LotsMax())
     {
       printf ( "Lots amount must be in the range from %f to %f" ,m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.LotsMax());
       return ( false );
     }
   if ( MathAbs (InpLots/m_symbol.LotsStep()- MathRound (InpLots/m_symbol.LotsStep()))> 1.0 E- 10 )
     {
       printf ( "Lots amount is not corresponding with lot step %f" ,m_symbol.LotsStep());
       return ( false );
     }
//--- warning
   if (InpTakeProfit<=InpTrailingStop)
       printf ( "Warning: Trailing Stop must be less than Take Profit" );
//--- succeed
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization of the indicators                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::InitIndicators( void )
  {
//--- create MACD indicator
   if (m_handle_macd== INVALID_HANDLE )
       if ((m_handle_macd= iADX ( NULL , 0 , 14 ))== INVALID_HANDLE )
        {
         printf ( "Error creating MACD indicator" );
         return ( false );
        }
//--- create EMA indicator and add it to collection
   if (m_handle_ema== INVALID_HANDLE )
       if ((m_handle_ema= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,InpMATrendPeriod, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE ))== INVALID_HANDLE )
        {
         printf ( "Error creating EMA indicator" );
         return ( false );
        }
//--- create EMA indicator and add it to collection
   if (m_handle_emas== INVALID_HANDLE )
       if ((m_handle_emas= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,InpMATrendPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_OPEN ))== INVALID_HANDLE )
        {
         printf ( "Error creating EMA indicator" );
         return ( false );
        }
//--- succeed
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position closing                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::LongClosed( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- should it be closed?
   if (m_macd_current<m_signal_current && m_ema_current<m_ema_previous)
     {
       //--- close position
       if (m_trade.PositionClose( Symbol ()))
         printf ( "Long position by %s to be closed" , Symbol ());
       else
         printf ( "Error closing position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
       //--- processed and cannot be modified
      res= true ;
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for short position closing                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::ShortClosed( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- should it be closed?
   if (m_macd_current>m_signal_current && m_ema_current>m_ema_previous)
     {
       //--- close position
       if (m_trade.PositionClose( Symbol ()))
         printf ( "Short position by %s to be closed" , Symbol ());
       else
         printf ( "Error closing position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
       //--- processed and cannot be modified
      res= true ;
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position modifying                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::LongModified( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- check for trailing stop
   if (InpTrailingStop> 0 )
     {
       if (m_symbol.Bid()-m_position.PriceOpen()>m_adjusted_point*InpTrailingStop)
        {
         double sl= NormalizeDouble (m_symbol.Bid()-m_traling_stop,m_symbol. Digits ());
         double tp=m_position.TakeProfit();
         if (m_position.StopLoss()<sl || m_position.StopLoss()== 0.0 )
           {
             //--- modify position
             if (m_trade.PositionModify( Symbol (),sl,tp))
               printf ( "Long position by %s to be modified" , Symbol ());
             else
              {
               printf ( "Error modifying position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
               printf ( "Modify parameters : SL=%f,TP=%f" ,sl,tp);
              }
             //--- modified and must exit from expert
            res= true ;
           }
        }
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for short position modifying                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::ShortModified( void )
  {
   bool    res= false ;
//--- check for trailing stop
   if (InpTrailingStop> 0 )
     {
       if ((m_position.PriceOpen()-m_symbol.Ask())>(m_adjusted_point*InpTrailingStop))
        {
         double sl= NormalizeDouble (m_symbol.Ask()+m_traling_stop,m_symbol. Digits ());
         double tp=m_position.TakeProfit();
         if (m_position.StopLoss()>sl || m_position.StopLoss()== 0.0 )
           {
             //--- modify position
             if (m_trade.PositionModify( Symbol (),sl,tp))
               printf ( "Short position by %s to be modified" , Symbol ());
             else
              {
               printf ( "Error modifying position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
               printf ( "Modify parameters : SL=%f,TP=%f" ,sl,tp);
              }
             //--- modified and must exit from expert
            res= true ;
           }
        }
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position opening                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::LongOpened( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
   if (m_macd_current>m_signal_current && m_ema_current>m_ema_previous)
     {
       double price=m_symbol.Ask();
       double tp   =m_symbol.Bid()+m_take_profit;
       //--- check for free money
       if (m_account.FreeMarginCheck( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,InpLots,price)< 0.0 )
         printf ( "We have no money. Free Margin = %f" ,m_account.FreeMargin());
       else
        {
         //--- open position
         if (m_trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,InpLots,price, 0.0 ,tp))
             printf ( "Position by %s to be opened" , Symbol ());
         else
           {
             printf ( "Error opening BUY position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
             printf ( "Open parameters : price=%f,TP=%f" ,price,tp);
           }
        }
       //--- in any case we must exit from expert
      res= true ;
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for short position opening                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::ShortOpened( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
   if (m_macd_current<m_signal_current && m_ema_current<m_ema_previous)
     {
       double price=m_symbol.Bid();
       double tp   =m_symbol.Ask()-m_take_profit;
       //--- check for free money
       if (m_account.FreeMarginCheck( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,InpLots,price)< 0.0 )
         printf ( "We have no money. Free Margin = %f" ,m_account.FreeMargin());
       else
        {
         //--- open position
         if (m_trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,InpLots,price, 0.0 ,tp))
             printf ( "Position by %s to be opened" , Symbol ());
         else
           {
             printf ( "Error opening SELL position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
             printf ( "Open parameters : price=%f,TP=%f" ,price,tp);
           }
        }
       //--- in any case we must exit from expert
      res= true ;
     }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| main function returns true if any position processed             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::Processing( void )
  {
//--- refresh rates
   if (!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
       return ( false );
//--- refresh indicators
   if ( BarsCalculated (m_handle_macd)< 2 || BarsCalculated (m_handle_ema)< 2 || BarsCalculated (m_handle_emas)< 2 )
       return ( false );
   if ( CopyBuffer (m_handle_macd, 1 ,InpBars, 2 ,m_buff_MACD_main)  != 2 ||
       CopyBuffer (m_handle_macd, 2 ,InpBars, 2 ,m_buff_MACD_signal)!= 2 ||
       CopyBuffer (m_handle_ema, 0 ,InpBars, 2 ,m_buff_EMA)         != 2 ||
       CopyBuffer (m_handle_emas, 0 ,InpBars, 2 ,m_buff_EMAS)       != 2 )
       return ( false );
//   m_indicators.Refresh();
//--- to simplify the coding and speed up access
//--- data are put into internal variables
   m_macd_current   =m_buff_MACD_main[ 0 ];
   m_signal_current =m_buff_MACD_signal[ 0 ];
   m_ema_current    =m_buff_EMA[ 0 ];
   m_ema_previous   =m_buff_EMAS[ 0 ];
//--- it is important to enter the market correctly,
//--- but it is more important to exit it correctly...
//--- first check if position exists - try to select it
   if (m_position.Select( Symbol ()))
     {
       if (m_position.PositionType()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY )
        {
         //--- try to close or modify long position
         if (LongClosed())
             return ( true );
         if (LongModified())
             return ( true );
        }
       else
        {
         //--- try to close or modify short position
         if (ShortClosed())
             return ( true );
         if (ShortModified())
             return ( true );
        }
     }
//--- no opened position identified
   else
     {
       //--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
       if (LongOpened())
         return ( true );
       //--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
       if (ShortOpened())
         return ( true );
     }
//--- exit without position processing
   return ( false );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit ( void )
  {
//--- create all necessary objects
   if (!ExtExpert.Init())
       return ( INIT_FAILED );
//--- secceed
   return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert new tick handling function                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick ( void )
  {
   static datetime limit_time= 0 ,ExtTimeOut= 0 ; // last trade processing time + timeout
//--- don't process if timeout
   limit_time= iTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 );
   if (ExtTimeOut==limit_time)
       return ;
//--- change limit time by timeout in seconds if processed
   if (ExtExpert.Processing())
      ExtTimeOut=limit_time;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
SanAlex:

Thank you! I will give it a try! Regards, Vladimir.

 
All have their own vision on entering and exiting the locks. Advisors that I have come across on the way then worked askew then suddenly deleted the order, then suddenly put it is not clear on what principle.

would like to write myself but can not understand the programming . take the advice and decided to open a separate branch .


working conditions for the advisor

1.itself does not trade all transactions manually (buy and sell)

2.If the deal closes in + then the pending order is deleted.

in the pending order set take in min + (possibility to adjust)

3. When the pending order triggers --- another pending order is set at the level of 1 order (ie total should be equal)

4. if the price returns and forms a lock --- then all the takei are removed.

The only difference is in the shape of the deal --- it looks like the opening of the position on the left side and the opening of the position on the right side.5 When opening any part of the lock opens pending on the volume equal to this part. the movement after 15 -20 points (adjust), ie if I open buy, pending for buy and vice versa.


like everything. glad for any suggestions. If such a miracle appears in the light will be posted for all who are interested in it with open source code. for mt4.
 
Hello Gentlemen Developers! I am disabled 1g, after a stroke. And it is simply impossible for me to write an owl myself due to circumstances. Need a fairly simple bot. What would open the pose from the levels I have created. I have no stops, only opposite deals. Algorithm interesting please help. The second bot will be the bomb, and the news will be unique, all purely my development . so as well as etc.
 
Good day, Dear Programmers.

This idea has been sitting in my head for a long time. I tried to do it manually, but I get confused. I am sure there is no such algorithm anywhere in trading (point 3).

1. The Expert Advisor opens orders on each breakdown of a candle High - Buy, Low - Sell.

2. TP is equal to one ATR on a working timeframe.

3. After the order is closed on the TP, the Expert Advisor takes the most unprofitable order and 30% of the TP of the closed order (to be printed in the variables of the Expert Advisor)

Trawl the TP of the losing order into the negative zone (following the principle of first taking then giving up a profit percentage)

and thus it leads the loss-making order to its closing with a loss. Then it finds the most unprofitable order again and continues to modify it until it is closed with a loss.

In each such series, we will get at least 60% profit taking into account the swap and commissions.
 

Help in finding the last ZigZag signal

double ZigUp, ZigFrDn;
     ZigUp = iCustom(NULL,0,IndName,ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,0,1);
   for (int i=1; i<500; i++) 
     ZigDn = iCustom(NULL,0,IndName,ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,0,i);

By condition if the last up-sell, Dn-buy.

It works then it doesn't... (It may not work at all)

 
Hi-Fi:

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Автор    : Ким Игорь В. aka KimIV,  http://www.kimiv.ru                   |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Версия   : 07.10.2006                                                     |
//|  Описание : Возвращает номер бара экстремума ЗигЗага по его номеру.        |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Параметры:                                                                |
//|    sy - наименование инструмента   (NULL или "" - текущий символ)          |
//|    tf - таймфрейм                  (      0     - текущий ТФ)              |
//|    ne - номер экстремума           (      0     - последний)               |
//|    dp - ExtDepth                                                           |
//|    dv - ExtDeviation                                                       |
//|    bs - ExtBackstep                                                        |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int GetExtremumZZBar(string sy="", int tf=0, int ne=0, int dp=12, int dv=5, int bc=3) {
  if (sy=="" || sy=="0") sy=Symbol();
  double zz;
  int    i, k=iBars(sy, tf), ke=0;

  for (i=0; i<k; i++) {
    zz=iCustom(sy, tf, "ZigZag", dp, dv, bc, 0, i);
    if (zz!=0) {
      ke++;
      if (ke>ne) return(i);
    }
  }
  Print("GetExtremumZZBar(): Экстремум ЗигЗага номер ",ne," не найден");
  return(-1);
}
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Автор    : Ким Игорь В. aka KimIV,  http://www.kimiv.ru                   |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Версия   : 07.10.2006                                                     |
//|  Описание : Возвращает экстремум ЗигЗага по его номеру.                    |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Параметры:                                                                |
//|    sy - наименование инструмента   (NULL или "" - текущий символ)          |
//|    tf - таймфрейм                  (      0     - текущий ТФ)              |
//|    ne - номер экстремума           (      0     - последний)               |
//|    dp - ExtDepth                                                           |
//|    dv - ExtDeviation                                                       |
//|    bs - ExtBackstep                                                        |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetExtremumZZPrice(string sy="", int tf=0, int ne=0, int dp=12, int dv=5, int bs=3) {
  if (sy=="" || sy=="0") sy=Symbol();
  double zz;
  int    i, k=iBars(sy, tf), ke=0;

  for (i=1; i<k; i++) {
    zz=iCustom(sy, tf, "ZigZag", dp, dv, bs, 0, i);
    if (zz!=0) {
      ke++;
      if (ke>ne) return(zz);
    }
  }
  Print("GetExtremumZZPrice(): Экстремум ЗигЗага номер ",ne," не найден");
  return(0);
}
