Writing free EAs - page 13
TOTAL : "Back and forth ADX" March April indicator - not successful for some reason
Here's the indicator itself
Here is a better result - added filter (MA and RSI)
With 0.10 lot
With Lot 0.10
Good evening! I noticed that you have a big library of ready-made codes. Perhaps you have some code which would determine the opening price of the previous bar at the moment of creating a new one? Regards, Vladimir.
For example, the result of the work of the Expert Advisor is the price of a bar in the previous bar.
For example, from this function - the Expert Advisor's result is worse
I don't even understand what I've messed up here, but the Expert Advisor gives a better result relying on poking.
Good evening! I am self-taught and I take codes from examples and achieve the task set for myself by the method of scientific poking.
Here you can check the difference - replace only the example above with the post
- in this EA
Thank you! I will give it a try! Regards, Vladimir.
would like to write myself but can not understand the programming . take the advice and decided to open a separate branch .
working conditions for the advisor
1.itself does not trade all transactions manually (buy and sell)
2.If the deal closes in + then the pending order is deleted.
in the pending order set take in min + (possibility to adjust)
3. When the pending order triggers --- another pending order is set at the level of 1 order (ie total should be equal)
4. if the price returns and forms a lock --- then all the takei are removed.
The only difference is in the shape of the deal --- it looks like the opening of the position on the left side and the opening of the position on the right side.5 When opening any part of the lock opens pending on the volume equal to this part. the movement after 15 -20 points (adjust), ie if I open buy, pending for buy and vice versa.
like everything. glad for any suggestions. If such a miracle appears in the light will be posted for all who are interested in it with open source code. for mt4.
Help in finding the last ZigZag signal
By condition if the last up-sell, Dn-buy.
It works then it doesn't... (It may not work at all)
