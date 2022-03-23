Writing free EAs - page 3
Good day, Dear thinkers and developers, I would like to present you an Expert Advisor based on a trend reversal and its rollbacks.
Scalper Limmon_v_10.2
I would like to discuss the optimization of this EA because it has a potential, and I will provide you with the information on how it works. I am not a programmer myself but I have ordered it from a developer for my TS.
how do you know the parameters of a standard parabolic on a daily timeframe if you transfer them to an hourly timeframe?
how to calculate them to put on the hourly timeframe.
I am also interested in the parameters of the four-hour parabolic on the hourframe
Hi all !
Dear Sirs, write a simple Expert Advisor ! PLEASE!
There are tons of them in the marketplace.