Afternoon . Please write an Expert Advisor on the 1 indicatorLine Heiken Ashi work owl only on time 1 hour 4 hours 1 day 1 week a month (opening transactions - closing - trailing - from 3 to 6 transactions at crossing the lines - initial lot -0.01 to 0.05 for nano account
 

Good day, Dear thinkers and developers, I would like to present you an Expert Advisor based on a trend reversal and its rollbacks.

Scalper Limmon_v_10.2

I would like to discuss the optimization of this EA because it has a potential, and I will provide you with the information on how it works. I am not a programmer myself but I have ordered it from a developer for my TS.

The simulation quality is very poor, as can be seen in the screenshot, could not get better, need to somehow run
 
And the indicator set in the attachment, there is also RSI, but it is in MT4
 
Specifically, I would like to see the Ilan averaging in the EA, as well as closing orders in one place, and removing some graphical indicator settings from the owl. In general, there are a lot of ideas for optimization...
 
Hello. Can you automate the Sniper X strategy?
 
On mql5
It opens in the trend, even if the trend is very small. The first order opens with a stop loss SL (set manually before starting the trading robot). Then a second order with the stop loss SL (as in the first order) is opened and is opened after X points (this order is also set manually before the trading robot is launched). Then, a third order with the SL stop-loss is placed after X points. The lot size of all orders is equal to lot (also set manually before launching). If the stop loss of the second or third order triggered, when the price reaches X points, the same order is opened again with the same stop loss. If the stop loss of the first order has triggered, an order in the opposite direction is opened and the same thing is there. When profit of Y dollars is reached, all three orders are closed simultaneously. If the price slips, the order should still open. When a weekend slip occurs, the trading robot should still continue to work. When all three orders are closed when Y dollars are reached, the Expert Advisor will start working automatically again, until you manually switch it off.
 

how do you know the parameters of a standard parabolic on a daily timeframe if you transfer them to an hourly timeframe?

how to calculate them to put on the hourly timeframe.

I am also interested in the parameters of the four-hour parabolic on the hourframe

 
Need to make a multicurrency. That takes pairs from the market window for MT4. Or prescribe.
Files:
tqjgqhvf.mq4  48 kb
 

Hi all !

Dear Sirs, write a simple Expert Advisor ! PLEASE!

Please write

 
volodymyr67:

Hi all !

Dear Sirs, write a simple Expert Advisor ! PLEASE!


There are tons of them in the marketplace.

