Writing free EAs - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Help with advisor.
Technical task: A personenters the market, then the advisor puts stops in pips according to a preset, as well as stops automatically move depending on the profit in pips, then after reaching a certain number of points in the trend, the advisor opens another order and at no loss puts stops relative to the first order and both orders are trending, when a certain number of points, he repeats the action, again opens an order in the trend direction set and also puts stops. if the stops of the last order cp
I need an indicator template in mql5 to be able to edit it myself: slanting line (ray) by two points AB. Point A: Close[2], Point B: Close[1]
Aleksandr Dumler:
по поводу создания советника с 99% прибыльных входов.
Идея моя - написание ваше.
"The idea is mine - the writing is yours"
This is unlikely to motivate any of the pros ;)
But if you discuss the complexity of the work, there will be many willing to help!))
I would like to talk to a programmer via private message about creating an EA with 99% profitable inputs. The idea is mine - the writing is yours. I don't want to expose the strategy to the crowd.