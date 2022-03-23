Writing free EAs - page 7

New comment
 

Help with advisor.

Technical task: A personenters the market, then the advisor puts stops in pips according to a preset, as well as stops automatically move depending on the profit in pips, then after reaching a certain number of points in the trend, the advisor opens another order and at no loss puts stops relative to the first order and both orders are trending, when a certain number of points, he repeats the action, again opens an order in the trend direction set and also puts stops. if the stops of the last order cp

 
Good afternoon. Please write an advisor for the indicator. HalfTrend indicator (attached). Open an order by the signal. If the order is closed, open a new one in the same direction. Here is a nuance: let's assume that a buy order was opened but was not closed. Then we got a signal to sell. Then there was a buy signal again. Here, we want the second buy order to be placed not closer than 13 points from the previous one (at 4 signs). I want to have a magic number. I thank you in advance)
Files:
HalfTrend-1.02.mq4  7 kb
 
Hello! Please write an indicator that will draw levels from maximum or minimum when you hover the mouse pointer and press the button, which is set in the settings, the distance between the levels, their number, length and colour is also set in the settings. Sample
 
Good afternoon
I need an indicator template in mql5 to be able to edit it myself: slanting line (ray) by two points AB. Point A: Close[2], Point B: Close[1]
 
MT4 Hello, I would like to have any signal on a simple event. WPR(21)(55)(77)(277) convergence at -0 and -100 levels. Ideally it would be possible to edit the extreme levels...
Files:
afu2lvqre.png  131 kb
 
Hi guys. I want to know where to get the information to write a robot. I would like to know where to get information about the robot, where to write a simple classical one that will do its own graphical analysis (for example price level breakdown and open an order if price is delayed. Or how to write a robot that will pick up trends by itself, for example ascending ray and open an order if the ray line is broken, if the price is delayed, can you even teach me ))))).
Files:
vdmb4w5yc76_12jrh1.jpg  75 kb
 
Good afternoon. Can you tell me if there is an EA available that transmits data on opening and changing orders in the terminal?
 
I would like to talk to a programmer via private message about creating an EA with 99% profitable inputs. The idea is mine - the writing is yours. I don't want to expose the strategy to the crowd.
 

Aleksandr Dumler:
по поводу создания советника с 99% прибыльных входов.
Идея моя - написание ваше. 

"The idea is mine - the writing is yours"
This is unlikely to motivate any of the pros ;)
But if you discuss the complexity of the work, there will be many willing to help!))

 
Aleksandr Dumler:
I would like to talk to a programmer via private message about creating an EA with 99% profitable inputs. The idea is mine - the writing is yours. I don't want to expose the strategy to the crowd.
Have you tried trading on this idea? If so, what was the result?
1234567891011121314...16
New comment