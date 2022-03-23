Writing free EAs - page 9

Игорь Владимирович:

Please write a very short EA for MT4

1. Currency and timeframe (active chart)

2) Trade opening (by candle's close)

3. lot (can be changed in the settings or in the Expert Advisor)

4. Take Stop is not necessary, but it would be very useful, if you can add it in the settings.

Condition of trade opening (BUY)

1. Low and Close candlesticks are the same (Example: Low - 58754 Close - 58754)

Condition for opening a deal (SELL)

1. High and Close candlesticks are the same (example:High - 97564Close -97564)

Note: This Expert Advisor (addition to the trading system) can not be traded on a real account

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           Игорь Владимирович.mq4 |
//|                                               Yuriy Tokman (YTG) |
//|                       https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/satop/seller |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Yuriy Tokman (YTG)"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/satop/seller"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

input double Lot = 0.1;
input int TP = 0;
input int SL = 0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   double sl = 0, tp = 0, ll = Lot;
   bool op = 0;
//---
   if(New())
     {
      if(MathAbs(NormalizeDouble(Low[1] - Close[1], Digits())) < Point())
        {
         if(TP > 0)
            tp = NormalizeDouble(Ask + TP * Point(), Digits());
         else
            tp = 0;
         if(SL > 0)
            sl = NormalizeDouble(Ask - SL * Point(), Digits());
         else
            sl = 0;
         op = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, ll, NormalizeDouble(Ask, Digits()), 100, sl, tp);
        }
      if(MathAbs(NormalizeDouble(High[1] - Close[1], Digits())) < Point())
        {
         if(TP > 0)
            tp = NormalizeDouble(Bid - TP * Point(), Digits());
         else
            tp = 0;
         if(SL > 0)
            sl = NormalizeDouble(Bid + SL * Point(), Digits());
         else
            sl = 0;
         op = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, ll, NormalizeDouble(Bid, Digits()), 100, sl, tp);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool New(int TF = 0)
  {
   static datetime NewTime = 0;
   if(NewTime != iTime(Symbol(), TF, 0))
     {
      NewTime = iTime(Symbol(), TF, 0);
      return(true);
     }
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Iurii Tokman. Thank you so much!!! For the Expert Advisor. Good Luck in your work and trading!
Please write an EA for MT4


1. Currency and timeframe (active chart)

2. EA cannot place 2nd trade if 1st trade is not closed (Only 1 active trade)

1. Lot
2. Take-Stop
3. Lift (pips)
4. Time of trade (at your discretion, setup is not required. For normal work of the Expert Advisor the market should have warmed up, at least not much, after the night). For TC Working time (Europe, beginning of America) Say from 9 to 19 on the server of your broker

Trade opening (BUY) (Entry on close of 2nd candle)
1st candle - Low (120) counts.
2nd candle - Close (115) is taken into account
Backlash - for the Close of the 2nd candle let's say 5 pips (example: if the 1st candle is Low 120, the 2nd candle is allowed 120-115) the backlash can be changed in the settings
Condition: (1st candle is Low-120), if the Close on the 2nd candle is (120-115) Opening of a BUY trade

trade opening (SELL)

It is the same, but it's not Low but High of the 1st candle. ForBUY we had 120-115 backlash, for SELL it will be 120-125

Note:
1. Volatility of the market is necessary (when the market is dead, the risk of stop increases)
2. Expert Advisor has to be optimized for each currency and TF (Take-Stop, Trailing Edge, Trading Time)
Files:
5rs9yc.png  4 kb
[Deleted]  
Игорь Владимирович:
Please write an EA for MT4

Isn't there one here?https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/mt4/experts

Didn't find anything like that, maybe I missed it, I'll keep looking.
 
Hello guys all have a great strategy I trade by hand, the results are great, I need to write an EA ready to pay Who is ready to participate?
 
DS-CLUB Закрытый:
I have a great strategy I trade by hand and the results are excellent, I need to write an Expert Advisor, I am ready to pay.
There is a huge number of willing to do it here.
 

Hello, all masters!

I would like an EA one-to-one like ILAN PROFILE, but that the volume of each successive order in the grid could be limited. For example: 0.02, 0.03, 0.04, 0.06, 0.09, 0.13, 0.19.

But I need, for example, 0.02, 0.03, 0.04, 0.06 / further if I set a volume limit of 0.07, then the multiplication opens no more than: 0.07, 0.07, 0.07

Even after step N2 (0.02, 0.03, 0.03)

Is it possible to do this for free? I need it for my demo account. I don't have time to control it manually.

Thank you!

 
Hi all. can you write an indicator in mt4, to display active trading sessions (you can set the time from 10-18) in the form of Japanese candles
