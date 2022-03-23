Writing free EAs - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Please write a very short EA for MT4
1. Currency and timeframe (active chart)
2) Trade opening (by candle's close)
3. lot (can be changed in the settings or in the Expert Advisor)
4. Take Stop is not necessary, but it would be very useful, if you can add it in the settings.
Condition of trade opening (BUY)
1. Low and Close candlesticks are the same (Example: Low - 58754 Close - 58754)
Condition for opening a deal (SELL)
1. High and Close candlesticks are the same (example:High - 97564Close -97564)
Note: This Expert Advisor (addition to the trading system) can not be traded on a real account
Iurii Tokman. Thank you so much! For the Expert Advisor. Good Luck in your work and trading!
please
1. Currency and timeframe (active chart)
2. EA cannot place 2nd trade if 1st trade is not closed (Only 1 active trade)
It is the same, but it's not Low but High of the 1st candle. ForBUY we had 120-115 backlash, for SELL it will be 120-125
Isn't there one here?https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/mt4/experts
I have a great strategy I trade by hand and the results are excellent, I need to write an Expert Advisor, I am ready to pay.
Hello, all masters!
I would like an EA one-to-one like ILAN PROFILE, but that the volume of each successive order in the grid could be limited. For example: 0.02, 0.03, 0.04, 0.06, 0.09, 0.13, 0.19.
But I need, for example, 0.02, 0.03, 0.04, 0.06 / further if I set a volume limit of 0.07, then the multiplication opens no more than: 0.07, 0.07, 0.07
Even after step N2 (0.02, 0.03, 0.03)
Is it possible to do this for free? I need it for my demo account. I don't have time to control it manually.
Thank you!