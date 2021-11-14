Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 24
Bug 26.
Created a custom symbol with tick and bar history.
Via CTRL+U changed value of "Tick price" property.
Tick and bar history has disappeared. At the same timeI still have it. Rebooting the Terminal does not help.
Note
The minute and tick history of a custom symbol is completely removed if any of these properties are changed in the symbol specification:
When using the custom symbol, the chart doesn't update properly. And because of this I can't catch the marks on the chart.
To update the chart, I have to write an indicator with OnTimer () and inside it I have to shift and move the chart.
But this is not a good approach.
Please do something which will update the chart automatically
Any updates, please share something?
Accept and process ticks in OnTimer ()
I tried this. But it's something to do with OnTimer () itself. You know there are other requirements I'm trying to handle OnTimer (). Even a normal OnTimer () works like OnTick (). You can see for yourself.
I tried this. But it's something to do with OnTimer () itself.
You know there are other requirements I'm trying to handle with OnTimer ().
Even a normal OnTimer () works like OnTick ().
You can see for yourself.
OnTimer() does not work as OnTick().
But checked, I confirm that there is a delay of a few milliseconds.
This can be seen in the comment how the counter is paused, probably at the moment the tick comes in.
I.e. when the OnTick() handler is triggered sometimes the OnTimer() handler is blocked
Added.
If OnTick() handler is commented out, OnTimer() delay does not disappear.
This does not work on my side.
These are my MT5 version details.