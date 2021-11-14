Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 24

Please can someone help me with this:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/328061
 

Bug 26.


Created a custom symbol with tick and bar history.

Via CTRL+U changed value of "Tick price" property.

Tick and bar history has disappeared. At the same timeI still have it. Rebooting the Terminal does not help.

 
Via CTRL+U I have changed the value of the "Tick price" property.

Note

The minute and tick history of a custom symbol is completely removed if any of these properties are changed in the symbol specification:

  • SYMBOL_POINT - value of one tick
  • SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE - value of one tick which specifies minimal permissible price change
  • SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE - value of price change per one tick for profitable positions
Документация по MQL5: Пользовательские символы / CustomSymbolSetDouble
  • www.mql5.com
После удаления истории пользовательского символа терминал попытается создать новую историю с использованием обновленных свойств. То же самое происходит и при ручном изменении свойств пользовательского символа.
 
Please have someone share their views on this: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329680
Как установить комиссию для пользовательского символа?
  • 2020.01.03
  • www.mql5.com
Это спецификация символа EURUSD ICMarket, в которой указаны сборы: Когда я пытаюсь использовать Custom Symbol и копировать все из исходного символ...
 

When using the custom symbol, the chart doesn't update properly. And because of this I can't catch the marks on the chart.

To update the chart, I have to write an indicator with OnTimer () and inside it I have to shift and move the chart.

But this is not a good approach.

Please do something which will update the chart automatically

 
Any updates, please share something?

 
Accept and process ticks in OnTimer ()

 
Roman :

Accept and process ticks in OnTimer ()

I tried this. But it's something to do with OnTimer () itself. You know there are other requirements I'm trying to handle OnTimer (). Even a normal OnTimer () works like OnTick (). You can see for yourself.

 
OnTimer() does not work as OnTick().
But checked, I confirm that there is a delay of a few milliseconds.
This can be seen in the comment how the counter is paused, probably at the moment the tick comes in.
I.e. when the OnTick() handler is triggered sometimes the OnTimer() handler is blocked

Added.
If OnTick() handler is commented out, OnTimer() delay does not disappear.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Test.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   //create timer
   EventSetMillisecondTimer(20);

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
   //destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
   Comment("");
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{


}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{
   Comment(GetTickCount());

}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
This does not work on my side.

These are my MT5 version details.

