Isn't it necessary to check and wait for the terminal to connect to the server? I remember there have been cases where without a connection the deposit currency is unknown.
This is only when there are no trading accounts. I haven't bloated the code because of it.
Why would I make a return at the end where it would occur by itself? It makes no sense and is not comical.
My nonsense.
Have you checked on build 2145?
I have checked the new build. It is the same problem. I don't know if there were any changes or not.
I'm having problems in StrategyTester when I can't see the custom symbols I've created.
Look at the images I have attached.
Please remove this error.
Does anyone have anything to say on this issue, I had?
The current build has the same problem.
How can your problem be reproduced?
A new bug I discovered when working with the strategy tester. See images:
I have an available story but the tester doesn't work.
build 2145 version 5.00 MT5
Why are the ticks not added to my custom character?
@ Artyom Trishkin @ Slava
Could you please help me with my problem?
