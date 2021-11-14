Why are the ticks not added to my custom character?

Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 21

Stanislav Korotky:

Isn't it necessary to check and wait for the terminal to connect to the server? I remember there have been cases where without a connection the deposit currency is unknown.

This is only when there are no trading accounts. I haven't bloated the code because of it.

Why would I make a return at the end where it would occur by itself? It makes no sense and is not comical.

My nonsense.

 
Slava :

Have you checked on build 2145?

I have checked the new build. It is the same problem. I don't know if there were any changes or not.

 
UK2019 :

I'm having problems in StrategyTester when I can't see the custom symbols I've created.

Look at the images I have attached.

Please remove this error.

Does anyone have anything to say on this issue, I had?

The current build has the same problem.

jaffer wilson:

I have checked the new build. It is the same problem. I don't know if there have been any changes or not.

Slava :

This is where a similar problem was solved

How can your problem be reproduced?

How can your problem be reproduced?

A new bug I discovered when working with the strategy tester. See images:


I have an available story but the tester doesn't work.

build 2145 version 5.00 MT5

  
#property  indicator_chart_window
#property  indicator_buffers 1
#property  indicator_plots 1
#include  "Includes//Symbol.mqh"
enum price_types
  {
   Bid,
   Ask
  };
input datetime start_date = D'2019.10.07 00:00:00' ;
input int Chops = 10 ;
input price_types applied_price= 0 ; //Price
int data_filled = 0 ;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string symbol_custom= StringFormat ( "%s_%dsec" , _Symbol ,Chops);
long chart_id = 0 ;
datetime start;
void OnInit ()
  {
//CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_custom);
   start=start_date- 60 ;
   Print ( "Ticks History Deleted : " , CustomTicksDelete (symbol_custom, 0 , LONG_MAX ));
   data_filled = 0 ;

   const SYMBOL SYMB(symbol_custom);
   SYMB.CloneProperties( _Symbol );
   SYMB.On();
   MqlTick ticks_add[];
   int len = CopyTicksRange ( _Symbol ,ticks_add, COPY_TICKS_INFO , ulong (start_date)* 1000 , ulong ( TimeCurrent ())* 1000 );
   Print ( "Ticks: " ,len);
   start = start - (len* 60 );
   Print ( "Start Date : " ,start);
   for ( int i= 0 ; i<len && ! IsStopped (); i++)
     {
       if (data_filled%Chops== 0 )
        {
         start = start+ 60 ;
         start = datetime ( TimeToString (start, TIME_DATE )+ " " + TimeToString (start, TIME_MINUTES )+ ":00" );
        }
       else
        {
         start++;
        }
      ticks_add[i].time = start;
      ticks_add[i].time_msc = long (ticks_add[i].time)* 1000 ;
      data_filled++;
     }
//Print(SYMB.CloneTicks(ticks_add));
   Print ( CustomTicksAdd (symbol_custom,ticks_add));
   chart_id = ChartOpen (symbol_custom, _Period );
   Print ( GetLastError ());
  }
void OnDeinit ( const int r)
  {
   if (chart_id != 0 )
     {
       ChartClose (chart_id);
     }
   return ;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total,
                 const int prev_calculated,
                 const datetime &time[],
                 const double &open[],
                 const double &high[],
                 const double &low[],
                 const double &close[],
                 const long &tick_volume[],
                 const long &volume[],
                 const int &spread[])
  {
   if (rates_total <= 0 )
       return 0 ;
   MqlTick ticks[ 1 ];
   CopyTicks ( _Symbol ,ticks, COPY_TICKS_INFO , ulong ( TimeCurrent ())* 1000 , 1 );
   if (data_filled%Chops== 0 )
     {
      start = start+ 60 ;
      start = datetime ( TimeToString (start, TIME_DATE )+ " " + TimeToString (start, TIME_MINUTES )+ ":00" );
     }
   else
     {
      start++;
     }
   Print (start);
   ticks[ 0 ].time = start;
   ticks[ 0 ].time_msc = long (start)* 1000 ;
   data_filled++;

   Print ( CustomTicksAdd (symbol_custom,ticks));
   Print ( GetLastError ());

   return (rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Why are the ticks not added to my custom character?

jaffer wilson :

Why aren't ticks added to my custom character?

@ Artyom Trishkin @ Slava

Could you please help me with my problem?

 
jaffer wilson :

@ Artyom Trishkin @ Slava

Could you help me with my problem?

Translation of your question from English to Russian looks like this: "Why are the ticks not added to my custom character?"

Well, "character" is a symbol, that makes sense. But I don't understand the ticks.

How does your question look in English?

-------------------------------------------------------------

The translation of your question from English into Russian looks like this: "Why are the checkmarks not added to my custom character?"

Well, a "character" is a symbol, it's clear here. But with the checkmarks - it's not clear.

What does your question look like in English?

-------------------------------------------------- -----------

 
Artyom Trishkin :

The translation of your question from English to Russian is: "Why aren't the ticks added to my custom character?"

Well, "character" is a symbol, that makes sense. But I don't understand the ticks.

How does your question look in English?

-------------------------------------------------------------

The translation of your question from English into Russian looks like this: "Why are the checkmarks not added to my custom character?"

Well, a "character" is a symbol, it's clear here. But with the checkmarks - it's not clear.

What does your question look like in English?

-------------------------------------------------- -----------

I used the translation tool from the editor.

I don't know why it happened.

I had a question: why are the checkmarks not added to my TAGS?

 
jaffer wilson:

I used the translation tool from the editor.

I don't know why this happened.

I had a question: why aren't the tick marks added to my TAGRED SYMBOL?

Better to write in English than about custom symbols :)
Are these - custom characters meant? And no ticks are added to them?
