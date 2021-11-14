Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 19

Denis Kirichenko:

Now everything works in normal debugging mode. But not in the Tester.

For the Tester, all characters are 'live'.

 
Denis Kirichenko:

Artyom, thank you! My oversight.

Updated version:

Everything now works in normal debugging mode. But not in the Tester. It keeps writing there:

The tester knows nothing about custom symbols.
 
Slava:
The tester knows nothing about the custom symbols.

unfortunately he does, yesterday he wrotehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/315556/page51#comment_13155715

for unknown reasons tester now sees custom characters then no, then it sees only one custom character on which last time optil, all custom charts are generated by the same principle, the error - about as: "this is a valid chart and the tester sees, and the rest are not correct" - ruled out

 
Slava:
The tester doesn't know anything about custom characters.

Will there be any further testing on custom characters?
I'd like to test custom characters too.

 
Roman:

everything has been working for a long time.

 
Igor Makanu:

It's been working for a long time.

Well, judging by Slava's answer, the test on custom characters should not work.
And judging by your previous post, it is clear that it somehow works )), but not correctly.

 
Roman:

not somehow, but has been working for years, judging by my post - bugs in the beta version

 
Roman:

Let me rephrase. The tester does not know if a custom symbol is being tested or not. To the tester, all symbols are the same. However, there is a nuance - we don't let custom characters into the claud.

 

I'm having problems in StrategyTester when I can't see the custom symbols I've created.

Look at the images I have attached.

Please remove this error.

Files:
StrategyTester.png  11 kb
SymbolList.JPG  69 kb
 

Report an error in the strategy tester:

See image. I get different bets in the history and strategy tester.


