At the moment, it is not possible to form custom tool bars with ticks from a day not today (yesterday, the day before, last year etc.).
But. We have made a correction.
When using CustomTicksReplace (not CustomTicksAdd! don't use CustomTicksAdd to bulk add ticks), the last day of added ticks becomes "current" if there were no ticks for today before.
Wait for the next build. Then we'll continue the experiments and discussions
I'm using Build 2177. I think it's the most recent one.
But I can't work with CUSTOMSYMBOL. Can you tell me when I can expect a build that will help me?
Where can I see the changes in the build?
The attached indicator works in the current build 2177
This is your indicator. It is edited, but the algorithm is the same. I have placed Symbol.mqh file in MQL5\Include\Includes
Change the line
so as to use your Symbol.mqh.
Bars are formed. Ticks are correctly applied to the history, not only in MarketWatch
I will check it. Maybe some problems in my code. But the code looks good.
Bug 25.
When writing ticks to a custom symbol, they are differently normalised!
Result
There seems to be some kind of NormalizeDouble inside the Terminal that differs from the standard one. This bug may invisibly affect many algorithms.
Please fix it. The natural need to write normalized prices cannot be implemented.
You have an overloaded Normalize function
Try changing the function name.
This might cause the normalisation to fail.
Both cases are the results of decimal point normalisation.
Are you still comparing real numbers for absolute equality?
Which server is the source of the original ticks?
You have an overloaded Normalize function
Try changing the function name.
Maybe that's why the normalisation is not correct.
There is a test for correct normalization in the code. Prior to writing ticks into a custom symbol, this test is successful. I checked the code.
Both cases are normalization results by the number of decimal places.
Do you still compare real numbers for absolute equality?
Which server is the source of the original ticks?
MQ-Beta server. But the server has nothing to do with this situation at all. What I do.
Bug 25.
2280 - fixed, Thank you.