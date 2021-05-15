Criteria for getting signals to the top - page 21
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I would not be so categorical about it. I think that if every trader's profile showed mini charts of signals he lost, there would be much less people willing to subscribe for new signals :)
It exists in PAMM-systems. And this does not prevent people from subscribing to risky PAMMs.
There is such a thing in PAMM-systems. And this does not prevent people from subscribing to risky PAMMs.
So, after the manager has lost the account, they sign up for risky PAMMs of other managers, and this, as they say in Odessa, is two big differences)).
However, not too many of the maniacs who, after seeing that the manager has lost more than one account, will continue to persist in investing in his PAMM accounts.
I compare the signal from the first hundred of one Ukrainian friend with my own and I realize that I still do not understand the mql signal rating system. His signal is live for 10 weeks, while mine is 9 weeks; his profit is 43%, mine is 49%; his drawdown reached 40%, mine was 18%, while the maximum deposit load is 92% and 8% respectively.
His number of subscribers is bigger - 11, mine is 2, but the difference is not tenfold to affect rating so much. The only thing that comes to mind to logically explain difference in rating is sum on deposit: he has 14300 and I have 370. True, his sum is in cents and mine in dollars, but it does not seem to matter :)
As a result we have a verdict of the automatic alert rating distribution system: he is the 68th in the list and I am the honoured 1722nd ))))
It was pointed out in this thread just above that some small brokers' cent accounts show up as dollar accounts, which scammers take advantage of.
I used to be very surprised how managers worked with tens of thousands of dollars with such crazy risk (overdoing up to 70-90% drawdown and eventually losing everything), now everything has fallen into place.
I compare the signal from the first hundred of one Ukrainian friend with my own and I realize that I still do not understand the mql signal rating system. His signal is live for 10 weeks, while mine is 9 weeks; his profit is 43%, mine is 49%; his drawdown reached 40%, mine was 18%, while the maximum deposit load is 92% and 8% respectively.
His number of subscribers is bigger - 11, mine is 2, but the difference is not tenfold to affect rating so much. The only thing that comes to mind to logically explain difference in rating is sum on deposit: he has 14300 and I have 370. True, his amount is in cents and mine in dollars, but it doesn't seem to matter :)
As a result, the automated Signal Rating Distribution System has reached the following verdict: he is the 68th in the list and I am the honoured 1722nd ))))
My signal is not in the rating at all and there is nothing wrong with it.)
I don't have a signal in the rankings at all and it's no big deal)
Well, let's see how long it lasts.
Well, let's see how long it lasts
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
How to get signals into the TOP
Rashid Umarov, 2018.11.05 20:11
Well, let's see how long it will last
Where does the page say how much a signal costs?
they have already shuffled everything! you will not find anything!
I would not say so categorically. I think if each trader's profile contained mini charts of signals he lost, there would be much less people who would want to subscribe for new signals :)
I bookmarked a signal for myself, a profit of 860% in a few months. Last week the drawdown was 86%, now the profit is over 1000%, drawdown +-30%. True, subscription is prohibited (there was ~$15k in subscription for 15 subscribers). On the second-third month brought out the original depo and "forgot". My idea is that the profit may be good, but I'm not going to risk a loss. Even if five out of ten such advisors lose profit a year, it's still a good result.
I bookmarked a signal for myself, a few months profit of 860%. Last week the drawdown was 76%, now the profit is over 1000%, drawdown +-30%. True, subscription is prohibited (there was ~$15k in subscription for 15 subscribers). On the second-third month brought out the original depo and "forgot". My idea is that the profit may be good, but I'm not going to risk a loss. Even if five of ten such advisors lose profit a year, this will still be a good result.
It's beautifully said - but it's all in theory.
Because in fact -- look closely at the statistics of the signal:
Here red lines show -- that after 2 weeks of the signal life -- there was a drawdown of 86% and the signal was not lost only because of the deposit of $44 -- with an initial 100$ lot it was a deposit of 50% of the balance.
It is easy to understand that any subscriber of such a signal -- would have lost it in the second week -- and the shown (even if in fact) $1000 of profit -- for any subscriber without exception -- is nothing more than a guaranteed loss of the subscriber's balance.
Beautifully put -- but it's all in the words.
Because in reality -- look closely at the statistics of the signal:
Here red lines show -- that after 2 weeks of the signal life -- was reached 86% drawdown and the signal was not lost only because of the deposit of $44 -- with an initial 100$ lot it was a deposit of 50% of the balance.
It is easy to understand that any subscriber of this signal would have lost it in the second week - and $1000 of profit shown to any subscriber is nothing more than guaranteed loss of his/her balance.
I'm talking about this *** in fact, both are being dumped and are being dispersed by the packs. Survivors look spectacular. You may use Signal Service to trade, watch all the survivors showing 90% snot and start slowly entering))). If the author will have 2 under 1000% and 8 losers, I think that the number of subscribers will not be less.