Criteria for getting signals to the top - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Subscribers are not interested in signals that earn 5-10% of time and chew the market the rest of the time. So they need to know what the strategy is all about.
Subscribers do not care how many percent of the total trading time there are orders in the market.
The most important thing is that the signal is profitable and the drawdown is acceptable for subscribers.
This indicator is important only for a trader.
Ideally, if the signal makes 500% profit per week with a 1% drawdown - then subscribers will flood in droves from the day it is published)))
And it doesn't matter that the account is cent and will be liquidated very quickly - the main thing is that the numbers in the statistics are beautiful.
Andrey Karachev:
And how, for example, to logically explain that my most aggressive signal was out of the rating for more than a month and returned there only after taking the first loss? Has it become safer from the point of view of the system authors, when the deposit has decreased by 20% for the day? ;) But the warning about too high average monthly growth has disappeared, despite the fact that subscribers were not so happy about it. To all appearances, when the loss has been recovered, this warning will return and the signal will be removed from the rating again :)
That is exactly what happened: after restoring most of the loss in 2 trading days the signal has fallen out of the rating again )))
From this follows a simple recommendation for providers: if you want your signals to be in the rating, limit the average monthly profit by all means ;)
Ideally, if the signal brings 500% profit per week with a 1% drawdown - then subscribers will flood in droves from the day of its publication ))))
And it doesn't matter that the account is cent and will be liquidated very quickly - the main thing is that the numbers in the statistics are beautiful.
That's what I'm talking about.
The main thing is not to use any ratings and tops. The main thing is a big increase with a very small drawdown. And voila, you can start "shearing sheep".
Ideally, if the signal brings 500% profit per week with a 1% drawdown - then subscribers will flood in droves from the day it is published )))
And it does not matter that the account cents and very quickly will go down - the main thing that the numbers in the statistics is beautiful.
Jozsef Regenye2018.11.11 10:46 (changed 2018.11.11 12:41)
# RU
I'm her first copier on this signal. I expect a very good result after I saw her past performance. I will update my review every week. Let's rock'n'roll! 😁
"I am her first copier on this signal. I expect a very good result after seeing her past performance."
"I'm her first copier on this signal. I expect..."
"I expect..."
5 stars... five! Immediately. Just for shining 500%.
The main thing is a big gain with very little drawdown. And voila, you can start "shearing sheep".
Moreover, the large increase in a short time can be achieved with drawdowns greater than 90%. The main thing after the registration of the signal at mql, try not to exceed 30%, and better - not to go beyond 10-15%, until you have more subscribers. It does not matter what the growth rate is after that - you can successfully gain subscribers by inertia for a couple of months. Usually, the indignant comments that there is no profit to be made on the signal appear after a month and a half or two months only. I've seen many popular signals promoted following this principle.
Therefore, I would like to repeat the above suggestion to mql administration: completely cut off the entire work history of the Provider before the signal is registered on the website. Startmonitoring of the signal- start generating statistics from a clean sheet. Then there will not be signals with 500% profit per week and 1% drawdown - it will be impossible to do that.
Five stars... five! Straight up. Just for shining 500%.
Now it's already shining at 750% with a 10% drawdown, for 5 days of the signal we have 11 subscribers with 8 Kilobucks. On a cent account, which is now $20, with a lifetime of 2 weeks.
It looks like this girl will soon outrun her Egyptian colleague Sahar in popularity, if she is able to keep the drawdown within 20-30%.
George is right though, with such statistics no ratings are needed ;)
Moreover, you can make a big gain in a short time with drawdowns even greater than 90%. The main thing is to try not to exceed 30% after the registration of the signal on mql, or, better yet, not to exceed 10-15% as long as the number of subscribers increases. It does not matter what the growth rate is after that - you can successfully gain subscribers by inertia for a couple of months. Usually, the indignant comments that there is no profit to be made on the signal appear after a month and a half or two months only. I've seen many popular signals promoted following this principle.
Therefore, I would like to repeat the above suggestion to mql administration: completely cut off the entire work history of the Provider before the signal is registered on the website. Startmonitoring of the signal- start generating statistics from a clean sheet. Then there will be no signals with 500% weekly profit at 1% drawdown - it will simply become impossible to do so.
Such manipulations are not news, everyone knows about it and such offer has been made more than once.
Such manipulation is nothing new, everyone knows about it and such an offer has been made more than once.
Newbies do not know, they are the first ones to lose money on such signals.
The good thing is that you can see on the charts from which date the account history is monitored on mql. As time goes by, many people start paying attention only to that part of the history.
It is a pity that the administration is not interested in increasing the reliability of statistics. However, without monitoring, one can create many accounts, open different risky deals on them, and then open a signal on the surviving account with fantastic results. The subsequent results, of course, will be much worse, but the beautiful statistics of the previous period will attract many newbies.
Newbies do not know, they are the ones who lose money on such signals in the first place.
The good thing is that you can see on the charts from which date the account history is monitored on mql. As time goes by, many people start paying attention only to that part of the history.
It is a pity that the administration is not interested in increasing the reliability of statistics. However, without monitoring, one can create many accounts, open different risky deals on them, and then open a signal on the surviving account with fantastic results. The subsequent results, of course, will be much worse, but the beautiful statistics of the previous period will attract many newbies.