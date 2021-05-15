Criteria for getting signals to the top - page 7
Equity can always be made higher than balance if you lock, so don't look at equity, but at the minimum between balance and equity and that will be the real state of the account.
You can lock as much as you wish. Even if the balance is negative, we do not need to look at it. We only check Equity. This is enough to determine whether you believe in your TS or not.
Who cares how much he scored there? What matters is that the Equity on that account is bullshit. Which means it's worth bullshit and you don't believe in it.
How wrong you are sir, I do believe in it and I will not let it go.
Lock as much as you like. Even if the balance is negative, you don't have to look at it. We only look at Equity. And this is enough to determine whether you believe in your TS or not.
Why sign up if you can freely manage a 30% drawdown?
And the equity chart is probably the most important piece of information in analysis.
How wrong you are sir, I do believe it and will not allow it to be merged.
The main thing is to save 20 rubles every month from your salary. And I'm sure we'll get to a million roubles, bro!
I do not agree. But the absolute value of equity does not matter: it may be $10 or $10K.
Does it matter what for?
To know what the provider thinks about his trade ? I disagree.
A Provider having $10K equity on his account is a thousand times more confident in his TS than a Provider afraid to keep more than $10 on his account.
The main thing is to put aside 20tr every month from your paycheck into that account. And I'm sure we'll get to a million roubles, bro!
No, locking is about balance, not equity. If it's at zero, so is the account...
Again, the balance with or without locking can be anything. The main thing is Equity only.
We have $100. We open two trades. On one of them - Equity of $300, on the other Equity - $200. We close the second trade - we obtain Equity of $300 and balance of $100. Lock the trade, after a while we have two opposite trades, one Equity $250 (decreased), the other $50, balance is still -$100
But we don't really care about the balance. What matters is the total Equity, in this case it is $300. It's reasonable to pay $3 a month for such a signal. No more. I don't care what the balance is.
Does it matter what for ?
To know what the provider thinks about his trade ? I disagree.
Provider who has $10K Equity in his account is a thousand times more confident in his TS than provider who is afraid to keep more than $10
You, my dear friend, forget about the psychology of a trader. For example, when I was holding 1.5 million in my hands I felt excitement and a slight flutter in my chest (25,000 dollars approximately).
Remembering it, I realise that trading with such amount would be uncomfortable for me and I would make mistakes in trading (due to excitement). For example 10000 thousand dollars is a reasonable amount.
A man gets used to everything, even a trader. And even for a lot of money in hand. Later this amount will grow(the account balance ). And let's not forget about brokerage companies that may limit the withdrawal.
I heard it somewhere. Like they will not allow withdrawal of hundreds of thousands at once.