I have three leaked signals saved in my bookmarks, one of which gained 1300 subscribers, the others shared a hundred subscribers.
I agree that a successful signal is less frequent than a non-successful one. I agree that the successful one will be signaled less frequently than the unsuccessful one. i left the signal for an experiment on a small deposit at a prohibitive risk at the start. and it was more for me because it was my experiment! and the account with a trading system was covered and so it hangs there, the more people who trade the same way the more volatile the market is
Another one who wants to sell Grails to hapless users and make lots of money on it, instead of making money on trading?
As I told 100 times already - provide monthly growth of deposit by 100% with drawdown no more than 5%, and keep such a pace at least for a year - as a result, subscribers will come even without any ratings and tops, based only on rumors. However, I think you won't need them at all. You need subscribers when you realize that your signal will start to leak at any moment, and you have to "cut the dough" as soon as possible.
The situation resembles the situation in media sphere with copyright. If any author starts talking about copyright - it's a sure sign that he is not going to create anything good.
It is the same here - if a trader starts speaking about "ratings", it is a sure sign that his signal is not worth a penny. It was created for the sole purpose of "cutting" the sheep that will believe in these very ratings.
Gains: -91.32%
Gains: -65.00 USD
Funds: 1 772.83 USD
Balance: 2 874.61 USD
Start deposit: 2 000.00 USD
Withdrawals: 0.00 USD
Deposits: 939.61 USD
Bottom lines - data from account, top 2 lines calculated. Let's calculate:
Start Deposit + Deposits = approx. 3000, now we have slightly less balance, about -2%. Where did the -91% come from?
Let's calculate exactly:
Profit = Balance - (Start Deposit + Deposits) = 2874.61 - (2000.00 + 939.61) = 2874.61 - 2939.61 = -65.00 All right
Gain = Profit / (Start Deposit + Deposits) * 100% = -65 / 2939.61 * 100% = -2.21%
or alternatively
Gain = (Funds - (Start Deposit + Deposits)) / (Start Deposit + Deposits) * 100% =
(1,772.83 - 2939.61) / 2939.61 * 100% = -39.69% Why -91% ?
Perhaps this figure is intended to scare away potential subscribers. Where does it come from?
Konstantin Erin:
Perhaps this figure is meant to scare away potential subscribers. Where does it come from?
The formulas are here: How is the Gain in Signals calculated?
Also, some statistics are not updated in real time.
And the signal is monitored very recently.
And it is better to monitor the signal from scratch, than to trade first, and then put it to monitoring.
And another thing.
FAQ on Signals service
Rashid Umarov, 2018.10.27 16:45
You can count as you like for yourself. But the algorithm for calculating growth in the Signals service will not be changed - any balance operations with open positions will be treated negatively. Exactly to avoid playing these games "let's calculate like this". The question is closed.
FAQ on Signals service
Rashid Umarov, 2015.05.27 12:42

Not exactly, subscription is forbidden if current drawdown exceeds 30%.
There's no need to know any secrets. It's very simple, I've already checked it more than once.
Trade profitably, getting up to 20% growth per month and with a maximum drawdown of around 20-30% and in a few months you'll be at the top.
This is only for MT5. For MT4 you need a little more time.
I totally agree. And the size of the initial deposit does not play a role for reaching the top.