Criteria for getting signals to the top - page 20
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A TP of 20 pips on three orders gives 60% profit for the month. There is no stop loss. A move of just over 30 pips in the wrong direction is a loss of the deposit. Plus usually on accounts of this kind trades take place once a month, always in the plus. Previously I saw several accounts that had only profitable trades for 8 months. After I enabled monitoring the trading style changes and the account starts to hover around zero or martingale-mediated trading starts and then it is dumped. Most likely, this "trader" runs several dozens of accounts where he opens different trades every month. He burns the drained accounts, splits the profitable ones in half for the next month and then opens differently directed orders again. The account with a winning position will be added to monitoring at the very beginning of the month and then we will be able to collect subscribers for two months only through opening an order once a week to maintain activity.
That's right, it's taken from Sahara account, as a result of 95% drawdown
If I'm a 1044cc initial deposit $10 withdrawal 100 means I'm $1 - he bluffed that much, maybe he just knows how to hit the stream ...))
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
How to get signals in the TOP!
Andrey Karachev, 2018.10.19 20:44
If I wanted to trade on the Forex market without taking into account the real quotes, I would buy them at least once a month.) But recently the mql has come up with warnings like this especially for such inventors:
The initial deposit is 1044 if the cent is $10 and the withdrawal is $100 - so he's bluffing that much, maybe he just knows how to hit the stream...)))
So "getting into the flow" can absolutely anyone, even a "trader" with no trading skills at all. Vasily Pushkaryov above described the technique of creating a super profitable signal from a couple dozen cent accounts. In the process of natural selection most of them will go down, but the copying subscription from the remaining hundreds of investors will more than cover all costs in a short time period.
The most annoying thing is that signals created in such a way are faster at reaching the top of ratings - their subscription usually goes viral and the rating takes off due to the number of subscribers.
And I was thinking: "Why did my signal stop being public when its profitability exceeded 60% per month?
I think we should bookmark "Profit for the month" as well as "Profit over 100% for the month", I think everyone is interested.
Mmm, the useless ranking is back in action. He has put the drawer in the top, collected some money and dumped the deposit. And not consecutively for a long period of time, following the signal signature (!) of the offer (which he rewrote), but immediately! Stupidly ignoring the promised MM.
They don't want to introduce the account history of each signaller I suggested a year ago, as brokers with managers do, where you can observe the account history and see if the signaller has junked and promised low risk and no martingale. And liability in the form of a ban on trading for a certain time, or other restrictions due to a breach of the offer in the description, to think twice about their signals. Once again the same rake, my god :D)))
Here they don't want to introduce the account history I suggested a year ago in the public domain of each signaller, as brokers do with managers, where you can watch the account history and see if the signaller has junked and promised low risk and no martingale. And liability in the form of a ban on trading for a certain time, or other restrictions due to a breach of the offer in the description, to think twice about their signals. Once again the same rake, my goodness :D)))
And in my opinion, very few subscribers look at the history of the lost accounts. They see the current beautiful chart, and want to "get in the hole" - right now. There is no reason to keep the history of lost accounts. It interests an extremely small percentage of subscribers who make no difference to either the signal provider or MetaQuotes.
And in my opinion, very few subscribers look at the history of drained accounts. They see the current beautiful chart, and they want to "get in the hole" - right now. There is no reason to keep the history of the lost accounts. It interests an extremely small percentage of subscribers who make no difference to either the signal provider or MetaQuotes.