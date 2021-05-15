Criteria for getting signals to the top - page 19
You can't discuss and advertise paid products and signals on the forum.
You can't discuss and advertise paid products and signals on the forum.
Too bad, but rules are rules...
Olga, if you don't mind, send me the link in a private message. I collect information for myself about scammers, sometimes it saves people's nerves and money.
Regardless of the broker, go to the beginning of the signal history and look... if it's like this, it's a scammer
Well, it's not so bad with 300-level leverage, with an overnight trade hold )))) But recently the mql has invented warnings like this especially for such inventors:
It means absolutely nothing. I mostly trade my overnights and I have this warning for all my signals because I trade only a couple hours a day and not every day.
And the leverage is 10-40.
And the leverage at that is 10-40.
Leverage around 50 on calm market is safe enough, while 200-300 and higher is a clear sign of gambling.
And warnings that 80-85% of the growth is made in 3-5 days usually means a successful run-up of the account with the help of a robot - you should not expect stable work there.
Dear admins!
Yesterday I was surprised to learn from the participants of this discussion that in some brokers' mql monitoring cent accounts can be displayed as dollar ones. This gives signal providers scammers huge opportunities to show impressive results without risking their own capital, because the real money involved in trading is 100 times less than the one displayed in statistics. Because of this, thousands of subscribers are misled and risk very big money, seeing that providers are working with sums of $5000-10000, while they really have $50-100 on cent accounts. A recent example is the accounts of the 2 leaders in the rankings, who each had over a thousand subscribers with a combined capital of several million dollars. As a result, people got huge losses, not comparable to the losses of these "providers".
I ask you to consider a proposal to include in the system of warnings on paid signals from providers trading from servers of Welltrade, Forts, FXOpen brokers (the list may be supplemented) the following messages:
"Dollar and cent accounts of this broker are serviced by the same server, due to which the amount in the provider's account may not be displayed correctly".
I don't understand how this is a scam?
I don't see how that's fraudulent.