signals disabled?

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Every time I log into meta trader 4 it says Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings. I'm new to using meta trader 4. I thought since I subscribed to the  meta trader 4 vps that it wouldn't do this. What's wrong and how do I fix this?
 

If I understand it correctly - you should enable the following: Tools - Options - Signals


 
Sergey Golubev:

If I understand it correctly - you should enable the following: Tools - Options - Signals


I did that but when I turn off the computer it says signal subscription disabled. I thought since I have a vps this meant that I can turn of the computer. I guess I better leave the computer on if no one has any solutions.
 
Old thread ...

Anyway, you can check all the steps - may be - you missed something:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I cannot succesfully subscribe to [name of the signal was deleted] copytrade

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.01.10 15:10

Hello Andrea,

Try to follow the instructions below, its easier to subscribe to a signal through your MT4 plaftorm: 

1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 

2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.

3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.

4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe. 

5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.

6. Select the paymet method and complete payment for your subscription.

7. In the Optons >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:

  • Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
  • Enable real time signal subscription
  • Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Synchronise positions without confirmations

8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.

9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty. 

10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.

11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long. 

12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.

13. In the Virtual Hosting window that opens, click Next, then Next again, select the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value (right side of window) and click Next.

14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months, tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.

15. Complete your payment for the VPS Service and you are done. 


 
Sergey Golubev:
Old thread ...

Anyway, you can check all the steps - may be - you missed something:


I have the same issue

I have subscription to signal and virtual server, trading is working (opened and closed possition according to signal).

But when i start MetaTrader 4 and connect to same account as used on virtual server, it writes:

Signal Subscription Disabled

Then I go to options again, enable it, and migrate it again on virtual server - during this migration to server it writes

Signal Migration to virtual server

Migration to server will stop local execution of the signal - it is clear and understable, it is not possible to trade same signal on same account both on virtual server and locally on my PC.

But the message during opening MetaTrader 4 platform (with automatical login into this trading account) is scary....

So, the question is: is it just a warning, that my local PC platform is not trading this signal (but trading on virtual server is still alive), or is it information, that during MetaTrader starting and login to my trading account this subscription and execution of this signal on virtual server also has been stopped?

 
After the migration to VPS the signal is functioning only there. That is what the message says.
 

Hi @Eleni Anna Branou

Good day to you. 

i having the error message : 2019.09.09 01:49:29.970 Virtual Hosting: signal processing stopped locally because it was migrated to virtual hosting

because i subscribe to one more signal in my mql5 account, means i subscribe 2 signal and 2 VPS under one mql5 account.


After configured my second VPS i found out that the both VPS show Signal disable. I immediately unsubscribe the second Signal and the Second VPS. 


after that, i syn by signal, i find out it has error :

"Virtual Hosting: signal processing stopped locally because it was migrated to virtual hosting"



Any help will be appreciated. 
 
AnthonyTew82:

Hi @Eleni Anna Branou

Good day to you. 

i having the error message : 2019.09.09 01:49:29.970 Virtual Hosting: signal processing stopped locally because it was migrated to virtual hosting

because i subscribe to one more signal in my mql5 account, means i subscribe 2 signal and 2 VPS under one mql5 account.


After configured my second VPS i found out that the both VPS show Signal disable. I immediately unsubscribe the second Signal and the Second VPS. 


after that, i syn by signal, i find out it has error :

"Virtual Hosting: signal processing stopped locally because it was migrated to virtual hosting"



Any help will be appreciated. 

You can only subscribe 1 signal and MQL5 VPS per trading account.

You only check your MQL5 VPS Journal for your correct synchronization with yout signal's settings and not your local MT4/5 Journal tab.

In any case make sure that you followed these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 
After the metatrader update on January 19, the signals tab appears as disabled in demo accounts
[Deleted]  
@Gloria Maria #: After the metatrader update on January 19, the signals tab appears as disabled in demo accounts

Please search 🔍 before you post. Signals on demo or cent accounts (or private signals) are no longer allowed ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The Signals service is in decline

Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.01.17 12:07

Along with the release of MetaTrader 5 this Friday, there will be the following changes:

  1. Support for signals on any non-real accounts (demo, contest, cents, etc.) for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 is completely removed
  2. The ability to register demo or private signals on the site is removed
  3. The ability to create free signals is removed
  4. MQL5 functions SignalsXXXX are abolished; they return empty data and the code ERR_MQLAPI_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED
  5. Signals can only be created by users who have received seller status


With these steps we will clear the service of garbage, free up a lot of resources and create a clean storefront.


The next step will be to reform the terms of the account with a signal subscription :

  1. Any copiers are prohibited - they are the ones who stole our signals service
  2. Connections with read only passwords are prohibited - this is how they are stolen from other people’s copy trading services
  3. All MQL5 functions will produce empty open positions/orders/trade history - copiers will be useless
  4. Inability to bypass these conditions by connecting from other copies of terminals

This will improve the quality of the service.

It was officially announced here:

4. Terminal: Disabled support for the Signals service for demo accounts. To access enhanced statistics on your training accounts, use the new trading report . It features a plethora of metrics characterizing your strategy profitability and risks, including growth, balance and equity graphs, diagrams of trade distribution by direction and instruments, and much more.

12. MQL5: Disabled and deprecated Signal* functions. They will now return empty signal sets.

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